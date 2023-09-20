TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

On expectations of Philip Broberg and his playing time amongst the defence corps:

I hope not, but we're going to have injuries over 82 games. To think we're going with the same 12 forwards and they're just going to be in there every night, or vice versa, the same six defensemen. I hope it happens, but I think the reality is you need depth. So I said to these guys today in the meeting, if you're a player coming into camp and you don't quite see yourself on the team, whether you're in Bakersfield, you need to have a good camp. Because the reality is, over the course of 82 games, we're probably going to play 15/16 forwards and we're probably going to play 8/9/10 D. I think you've got to plan on that now because we're tight on the cap.

Obviously we're going to have the odd game during the year when we play under-manned for a game and then we can fill by the rules. You're going to need depth. So Philip's going to get a chance to play, Dylan Holloway is going to get a chance to play. We're going to play lots of these players that spent time in the American League last year in preseason, and again, if they don't make the team, they need to show us that they're close because you're going to need depth. So I think there's going to be lots of opportunity. You think about last year, we ended up sending down Janmark at the start of the season. He turned out to be really important. He played a lot of minutes in Game 1 of the playoffs against L.A. and then broke his foot, and he was a big loss. So things change over the course of 82 games. You need lots of depth. Lots of these players are going to get lots of opportunity, and then it's up to them to take advantage of that opportunity.

On professional tryout (PTO) participants Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter and Adam Erne:

I'm going to tell you what I told those players and I told their agents. We're trying to win. We're in this window of trying to win. We're trying to put the best team on the ice. We're not going to put somebody on the ice because they've got potential. The potential is going to go to the American Hockey League. You've got to play. So if they can come in and it looks like they can contribute and help make us better, then we're going to figure out a way to make it all work. Now, obviously, we've got to make some decisions here over the course of three weeks, but we're trying to put out the best team that we can on an every-night basis.

On what he likes about Adam Erne and the opportunity the forward has in camp:

Well, I like that he's big. Obviously we lost some size. I had to trade Kostin because of money. Bjugstad obviously went back to Arizona. Those are two big forwards. You like to have some size on your team. He's 28 years old. I like his age. I talked to Jeff Blashill about him. I've talked to Pat Verbeek about him. Obviously, Pat Verbeek was with him in Detroit and in Tampa Bay. Blash coached him in Detroit. He's a great person, very well-respected in the locker room. He's 28 years of age. He's been around the league a lot. He can play on the bottom part of the roster. If you get some injuries, I think he could go up. He can play in the top part of the roster.

I think he was Detroit's leading scorer or goal-scorer during the pandemic, when they had their own little division. He obviously was looking for a contract. Couldn't get a contract. He wants to win. He's been in a winning organization in Tampa Bay. I respect Steve Yzerman. Steve was the manager in Tampa Bay. When Steve went from Tampa to Detroit, he traded for him and brought him with him. You know, you go one thing after the other, and ultimately it's a PTO. He can come in, and he knows that we're trying to win, and he knows that we've lost some big people, some big forwards over the course of the summer. So he's coming in here trying to earn a job.

On whether he believes Jack Campbell needs to be less hard on himself:

The answer would be yes. But it's for all these athletes, right? It's for every athlete in there to try to sort out where you take responsibility, how much responsibility you take. And obviously, being in goal, when one goes in, the big red light goes on, and there's a lot of action. Fans are screaming, and so if you make a mistake up front, a red light doesn't go on. If you make a mistake on defence, not all the time a light goes on. What's Jack, 30ish? He's been around the league. He's a competitor. He's very demanding of himself. But certainly I think that for me, as a goalie, you can say, hey, I should have had that one. I've got to be better, and you move on.

Maybe at times he takes a little bit too much responsibility, but I know that I'd rather have that than the guy that doesn't take any responsibility. So I think at the end of the day, he played at a high level for parts of the season. It probably was the consistency. And I think he feels he's had a great summer. He's done a lot of things and I know he's excited to be here now with another opportunity.