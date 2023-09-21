CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

EDMONTON, AB – Both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner are acutely aware of the role they’ll play between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers this coming season as one of the many pieces that’ll contribute to the club’s sky-high ambitions of lifting a Stanley Cup.

The key part of that sentence? ONE of the pivotal pieces.

“It doesn't really matter what they say,” Skinner said. “I think what matters is what's going on with Jack, myself and the rest of the team. It's a team game.”

Both goaltenders are unique individuals and players who hold their own personal obligations and on-ice ambitions of appearing in as many games as possible for the Oilers this coming 2023-24 NHL campaign after each shot-stopper concluded last year to differing levels of individual success.

In the NHL, which has quickly evolved into becoming more of a two-goalie league over the past number of seasons, the sum of both of their individual parts – their skillsets, their successes and their shortcomings – will form the basis of a goaltending tandem that will be judged as one on the collective results it produces in goal for the Oilers this season.

For Campbell and Skinner, their single-minded focus, strong personal drive and unshakeable friendship as two different goalies competing for the same crease on a day-in, day-out basis will be major factors that will contribute to them producing the results Edmonton needs from its netminders in order to achieve their championship aspirations.

Everything else to them is just noise.

“We have a good competition with each other every single day, on the ice and off the ice,” Skinner said. “We have our morning coffees and we kind of chat about some stuff and it's been good. He and I have a good, tight relationship, so we're excited to get going and we're excited to compete against each other.”

“Stu's a great goalie and a great teammate,” Campbell added. “I think the team’s in pretty good hands when both of us are going, so my focus is on making sure I'm ready and I know he's doing the same.”