PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Wild

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will name an unchanged lineup from their 4-0 shutout victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday when they welcome the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night to begin a five-game homestand at Rogers Place.

"I think last game was a step in the right direction," Leon Draisaitl said. "Certainly, it looked more like the group that we want to be and how we want to play. But one game is one game. You've got to do it over a span of time, and tonight is obviously a good opponent and a great chance to follow it up."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will make his third straight start after following up allowing four goals on eight shots in an 8-3 defeat to the Dallas Stars last Tuesday with a 26-save shutout in Seattle this past Saturday – the ninth clean sheet of the 27-year-old's NHL career and his second of the season.

Skinner is poised to start against Jesper Wallstedt in the opposite crease, with the 23-year-old having won six straight starts and owning a 7-0-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and .938 SV% for the Wild so far this season.