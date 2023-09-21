News Feed

CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics

Working closely with the hockey operations department, Parkatti will lead the creation and operation of a new analytics department

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today Michael Parkatti has been named as the club’s Senior Director, Data & Analytics.

Working closely with the hockey operations department, he will lead the creation and operation of a new analytics department and provide valuable insight-driven recommendations for the team.

Parkatti joins the Oilers after most recently working at Suncor Energy in Calgary. An established name in the world of hockey analytics, developing industry-standard metrics such as expected goals, Parkatti had previously provided the club with consultancy services from 2013 to 2015 after winning the Oilers-sponsored Analytics Hackathon.

Parkatti holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a Masters of Science in Operations Research from the London School of Economics, and a Masters of Science in Analytics from Georgia Tech.