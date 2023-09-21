RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today Michael Parkatti has been named as the club’s Senior Director, Data & Analytics.

Working closely with the hockey operations department, he will lead the creation and operation of a new analytics department and provide valuable insight-driven recommendations for the team.

Parkatti joins the Oilers after most recently working at Suncor Energy in Calgary. An established name in the world of hockey analytics, developing industry-standard metrics such as expected goals, Parkatti had previously provided the club with consultancy services from 2013 to 2015 after winning the Oilers-sponsored Analytics Hackathon.

Parkatti holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a Masters of Science in Operations Research from the London School of Economics, and a Masters of Science in Analytics from Georgia Tech.