RELEASE: Caring for Oil Country 50/50 raffle underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the Caring for Oil Country 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers is now live and will run until December 6, in support of the ALS Super Fund, ALS Society of Alberta and Cystic Fibrosis Canada – helping individuals across Oil Country facing serious health challenges.

"We're proud to once again partner with the ALS Super Fund, ALS Society of Alberta and Cystic Fibrosis Canada to support Albertans affected by serious health conditions," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "With the support of Oil Country, these organizations will be able to spread awareness, advance research and push toward breakthroughs that give Albertans the chance to live fuller, healthier lives."

The ALS Super Fund, a fund led by ALS Action Canada and powered by Charitable Impact, works collaboratively with ALS partners to raise awareness about and fuel the most innovative and effective work in advancing care, treatment and a cure for ALS in North America.

"The ALS Super Fund is grateful to the Oilers community in driving our mission to end ALS, together, through hosting a Courage to Fight ALS Night," said Leigh Naturkach, Executive Director, ALS Action Canada. "The Courage to Fight campaign, ignited by our former Board Director and NHLer, Mark Kirton, will continue to honour Mark's goals of galvanizing the NHL community alongside our partners like ALS Alberta, toward a common goal of ending ALS. When it comes to this disease, we are all on the same team. We are grateful to the teams, fans, coaches and executive, in particular Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson, for also paying tribute to Mark and his family through this important event."

The ALS Super Fund will work with the ALS Society of Alberta to ensure funds are allocated to individuals with ALS in Oil Country. The ALS Society of Alberta's mission is to make each day the best possible day for people living with and affected by ALS in Alberta.

"We are deeply grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for their generous support of people living with ALS and their loved ones," said Leslie Ring Adams, Executive Director, ALS Society of Alberta. "Partnerships like this strengthen our ability to provide essential services, expand access to meaningful support programs, and accelerate the most promising research right here in Alberta. Together with ALS Action Canada and ALS Super Fund, we are proud to stand alongside community partners who share our commitment to fostering hope and improving the quality of life for Albertans affected by ALS."

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is the national charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Canadians living with Cystic Fibrosis and funding targeted Canadian research to find a cure. Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recently received the King Charles III Coronation Medal on June 20, 2025 for his dedication to the cause.

"We are deeply grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and CARSTAR for choosing Cystic Fibrosis Canada as a beneficiary of the 50/50 program," says Kelly Grover, President & CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "Alberta has long been a leader in supporting cystic fibrosis treatment and care and this hockey game will helps us continue to fund critical research, advocacy and support for Albertans living with cystic fibrosis. Together, we're working hard so every person with CF can live a longer, healthier, fuller life."

This raffle will feature a number of early-bird prizes, including gift cards, games-used signed equipment, a Jasper Hikes & Tours private, backcountry ski day for two and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Century Casino, plus a $25 sports bet and $25 casino games credit from Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Holiday Bonus raffle running until December 31.

The EOCF also recently launched its new Pick to Win game, offering fans another exciting way to win massive prizes – including a progressive jackpot, an Oilers suite experience, a Ford Bronco and more – while supporting the Foundation's mission to help more kids, more families and more Oil Country communities in need.

To purchase 50/50 tickets and learn more about Pick to Win, go to EdmontonOilers.com/5050.