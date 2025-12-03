GAME RECAP: Wild 1, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves for the Minnesota Wild, outduelling Stuart Skinner in the opposite crease, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday night to open their five-game homestand.

"Kudos to him, he was solid back there," Mattias Ekholm said. "But I thought we had chances. I thought we had looks. It's just that things aren't coming easily right now for us, so it's about putting your head down and continuing to work. But if we keep playing like we did tonight, I think more often than not, we'll like the result.

"Unfortunately, it just wasn't our night."

Defenceman Jonas Brodin scored the lone goal for Minnesota off an offensive-zone faceoff at 6:49 of the opening frame following Edmonton's first successful penalty kill, finishing the night 2-for-2 shorthanded, while their power play was held in check over three opportunities on Tuesday.

Skinner earned the shutout in Seattle on Saturday and was terrific again on Tuesday, stopping all the shots he faced except one in a losing effort, where the Oilers couldn't provide their netminder any run support over the full 60 minutes that included a six-on-four opportunity in the final minute of regulation.

Wallstedt stopped all 33 shots he faced for the Wild to pick up his fourth career shutout in only his 15th NHL start, and his fourth clean sheet in his last six games.

"I thought there were some good signs," Connot McDavid said. "We played really solid in Seattle. I thought we played another pretty decent one here today, so that's a good sign."

The Oilers fall to 11-11-5 on the season and will continue their homestand on Thursday with a rematch against the Seattle Kraken.