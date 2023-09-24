CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

EDMONTON, AB – “It doesn't matter what happened yesterday,” said defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

“It's today that matters, and you have to focus on what's happening right now and not the past because you play 82 games. You're going to make mistakes.”

After making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 NHL season and suiting up for 48 high-stakes regular season and playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers to rave reviews, the towering 6-foot-6 blueliner has developed a keen understanding of those notions after focusing on the mental side of his game over the offseason.

Desharnais has been participating in Training Camp this week at Rogers Place feeling for the first time like less of a fringe player and more of a crucial part of the Oilers locker room with the help of his strengthened internal resolve and a growing level of confidence.

“I think playing in this league takes a toll on you physically, but mentally, I saw it last year for half the season. I saw it in the playoffs,” he said. “I feel more confident because I proved to myself that I could play here,” he said. “I proved it in the season. I proved it in the playoffs."

“Never before was I thinking about that because I wanted to make it. But now, it's not that I want to make it – I want to win a Stanley Cup.”