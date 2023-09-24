CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

News Feed

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem
TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp
CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp
RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster
RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame
GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1
YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton
ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

“Never before was I thinking about that because I wanted to make it. But now, it's not that I want to make it – I want to win a Stanley Cup," said Vincent Desharnais

captains-skates-day-2-18
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – “It doesn't matter what happened yesterday,” said defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

“It's today that matters, and you have to focus on what's happening right now and not the past because you play 82 games. You're going to make mistakes.”

After making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 NHL season and suiting up for 48 high-stakes regular season and playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers to rave reviews, the towering 6-foot-6 blueliner has developed a keen understanding of those notions after focusing on the mental side of his game over the offseason.

Desharnais has been participating in Training Camp this week at Rogers Place feeling for the first time like less of a fringe player and more of a crucial part of the Oilers locker room with the help of his strengthened internal resolve and a growing level of confidence.

“I think playing in this league takes a toll on you physically, but mentally, I saw it last year for half the season. I saw it in the playoffs,” he said. “I feel more confident because I proved to myself that I could play here,” he said. “I proved it in the season. I proved it in the playoffs."

“Never before was I thinking about that because I wanted to make it. But now, it's not that I want to make it – I want to win a Stanley Cup.”

Vincent speaks after the scrimmage at Oilers Fan Day

It wasn’t easy to reach this point for the Laval, QC product. When you live and die by your own individual play as an up-and-coming blueliner focused on figuring out what it will take to stick at the NHL level, the spectrum of on-ice results can lead to plenty of moments for self-evaluation.

After playing in 36 regular-season games after his January call-up from the Condors, only three Oilers players – Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid – recorded a plus/minus higher than his +15 over the course of the full 82-game campaign.

The 27-year-old settled into a depth-defending role with a place on the Oilers penalty kill while his influence and ice time (13:32 average time on ice) steadily grew in large part thanks to his solid physical game and dedication toward protecting Edmonton’s net.

In the postseason, however, the blueliner ran into some roadblocks – most notably in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Final against the Vegas Golden Knights as the pressure upon his tall shoulders began to weigh down on him.

“Obviously, a little bit less time with the puck. There's just the nerves,” Desharnais said. “There's just a lot more things going on, a lot more pressure, so I'm very happy I got to go through it because once I got back [to work] in the summer, I felt more confident because I'm like, ‘Okay, I proved to myself I can play at this level in the playoffs.

Full highlights from the Oilers Fan Day scrimmage

Desharnais rebounded by not being on the ice for another goal against for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after Head Coach Jay Woodcroft and his staff reassured the defender by bringing him back to the feeling of excitement that he first felt when he received his initial call-up.

"I had a chat with Woody and he told me, 'Hey, we trust you,'" Desharnais said. "'Just the coaching staff taking the time to tell me, 'Just let the pressure go. Just play your game.' From there, I was just having fun... In the playoffs, I think I got away a little bit from that where it's more pressure, and more is at stake. But it's the same game, it's the same puck. Nothing has changed."

But the series defeat for the Oilers in six games to the eventual Cup champions was a hard pill to swallow.

“The motivation was that once we lost that game against Vegas, that pit in the stomach hurt,” he said. “It hurt all summer, and you wake up in the morning and you're like, ‘Hey, I want to win a Stanley Cup. Let's go.’ That motivation to wake up every morning and tell yourself ‘I want to win a Stanley Cup,’ and never before was I thinking about that because I just wanted to make it.

“But now it's not want to make it – I want to win a Stanley Cup.

DEV_1647
DEV_2773
DEV_2768
DEV_2661
DEV_2688
DEV_2704
DEV_2753
DEV_2628
DEV_2618
DEV_2535
DEV_2494
DEV_2603
DEV_2472
DEV_2442
DEV_2464
DEV_2404
DEV_2367
DEV_2323
DEV_2395
DEV_2348
DEV_2333
DEV_2209
DEV_2266
DEV_2143
DEV_2191
DEV_2221
DEV_2134
DEV_2126
DEV_2077
DEV_2115
DEV_2088
DEV_2105
DEV_2067
DEV_2063
DEV_2037
DEV_2015
DEV_2022
DEV_1981
DEV_2007
DEV_1976
DEV_1901
DEV_1732
DEV_1910
DEV_1955
DEV_1857
DEV_1874
DEV_1784
DEV_1787
DEV_1834
DEV_1655
DEV_1668
DEV_1730
DEV_1699
DEV_1685
DEV_1693
DEV_1651
DEV_1635
DEV_1642
DEV_1613
DEV_1622
/

2023 Oilers Fan Day & Scrimmage

View the photos from Oilers Fan Day and team scrimmage at Rogers Place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Photo Credit: Andy Devlin

Desharnais’ dedication to the mental side of his game over the summer included a deep dive into his decision-making when defending against opposition forechecks. “On the ice, I think my biggest thing was always to have my eyes up and to always see what's coming,” he said. “Always know where the forecheck is coming from, know where my players are and where my options are.”

Thanks to some creative work with his skills coach, Desharnais was able to simulate some of those in-game scenarios this summer.

“We would work a lot with coloured pucks,” he said. “My skills coach would put a puck in the corner and I’d have to shoulder check, and depending on what the colour of the puck is, let's say red is a rim or yellow is a wheel, I’d have to look up a couple of times to make the play and not just skate, take the puck and make a pass. It's easy to do when you don't have anyone on the ice to do it, so we even added pressure."

Desharnais believes that the early returns are already being felt at this year’s Training Camp before the start of the Oilers pre-season schedule – beginning Sunday at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I think I've seen it a little bit in practices where I feel more confident because I know what's coming,” he said. “Obviously, I still have to get used to it and get better at it, but I feel like I'll shoulder check a little bit more just to try to make sure I know what's coming. Once you get the puck, you know who's coming at you, so it makes your decision-making a lot easier.”