RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers begin their 2023 Training Camp on Wednesday with medicals, fitness testing and media availabilities at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft along with Dave Manson, Glen Gulutzan, Mark Stuart and Dustin Schwartz will put the team through its paces during on-ice sessions at both Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena (DCA) beginning on Thursday.

This year’s camp features 57 players (6 goaltenders, 19 defencemen and 32 forwards).

View the Oilers 2023 Training Camp Roster

The Oilers open their 2023 preseason schedule on Sunday when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 4pm MT, with tickets now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.