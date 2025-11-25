PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Stars

EDMONTON, AB – Despite the potential for the return of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tuesday's meeting with the Stars at Rogers Place will arrive too soon for the Oilers' longest-tenured player, who won't be available to make his return from injury for tonight's rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Western Conference Finals.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said pre-game that No. 93 isn't ready to suit up against the Stars for the first time since Nov. 8, when he sustained an undisclosed injury in Edmonton's 9-1 loss to the Avalanche, but anticipates him being ready to make his return on Saturday when the Oilers visit the Kraken.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen, who's been on LTIR since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 19 in a 4-2 defeat to the Red Wings, could also be an option for the Oilers on Saturday in Seattle after both he and Nugent-Hopkins joined their teammates on the ice for their first full-team skate in two weeks on Monday.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will make his second straight start for the Oilers after stopping 35 of 38 shots on Saturday's 6-3 road victory over the Panthers.

After finishing their season-high seven-game road trip with a 3-3-1 record, the Oilers will face the Stars tonight in a one-off homestand before heading back out on the road for one game this weekend in Seattle, followed by a heavy run of five straight home games to begin the month of December.