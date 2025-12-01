PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

Fresh off a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the Oilers played one of their most complete games of the season on the West Coast and are looking to keep that intensity up heading into a solid stretch of home games until the start of the Olympic Break in February.

“Just more of the same,” forward Adam Henrique said. “You gotta come out with that emotion. There’s a really good team coming in that's been hot and playing really well, so you gotta have that right from the start. Then, no matter where the game goes, you gotta be able to continually ramp that up and fill the details that we talk about all over the ice.”

Sitting at 11-10-5 this season, the Oilers are coming out of one of their toughest stretches of the campaign, having spent 16 of their first 24 games on the road that included two trips out East for lengthy road trips – the last of which for them is set to come later this month with a five-game road trip that starts with the first of back-to-back in Toronto on Dec. 13.

“The road trip I came back on, we had seven games in 13 nights,” said Zach Hyman, who made his season debut in Carolina on Nov. 15. “There's no excuse. Everybody goes through stretches like that during the year, but ours came early. Make of that what you will. We still wanted to play better, but we're fortunate now to be in a spot where we have five home games coming up and can really vault ourselves up if we start playing well.”

After their next Eastern road trip, the Oilers will not play a game outside the Pacific, Mountain and Central time zones for the rest of the regular season, lessening the impact of travel and providing extra value to their 32 remaining home games.

“It’s a big stretch for us,” Hyman said. “We’ve played a lot of road hockey, and to establish our game at home, we're usually very good here, and it's a fun building to play in. We've got the most amazing fans, so it makes it easy to come to the rink every day and play.

“ It's going to be a good stretch for us to get back on track, and Saturday was a good start.”