BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins, Kapanen nearing returns from injury after skating on Monday

EDMONTON, AB – The Nuge and Kappy are nearing returns.

Forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen were back on the ice on Monday morning for practice, joining their teammates on the ice at the Downtown Community Arena for their first full-team skate in nearly two weeks after the Edmonton Oilers returned from their long seven-game road trip.

"The first little bit I was definitely taking it slow, then I could ramp it up on the ice a little bit, but it's a long trip for the guys," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It was a little lonely for Kappy and me here for a while, so it's nice to see the guys and get back out there with them."

Nugent-Hopkins hasn't suited up in game action since Nov. 8 due to an undisclosed injury he sustained in Edmonton's 9-1 loss to Colorado, while Kapanen has been on Long Term Injured Reserve for more than a month after he sustained a lower-body injury on Oct. 19 during a 4-2 defeat in Detroit.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that Nugent-Hopkins is questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place, while Kapanen won't be ready to play. But both forwards are possibilities for Saturday's matinée matchup with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, as the Oilers look to get two of their regular forwards back in the lineup on the West Coast this weekend after neither was available during their previous 3-3-1 Eastern road trip.

Knoblauch also added that defenceman Jake Walman won't be available to face the Stars after he didn't take part in Monday's practice. Both forwards Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar – the former of which was placed on LTIR to enable the call-up of Connor Clattenburg on Friday – remain at least a week away.