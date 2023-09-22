CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

EDMONTON, AB – Sixteen Septembers ago, Sam Gagner attended his first Oilers Training Camp – just one month after his 18th birthday and two and a half months after he was selected sixth overall at the 2007 NHL Draft.

Flash forward to present day and Gagner is back in camp with the Oilers at 34 years old, a proud father of three kids and veteran of 1,015 NHL regular season games after hitting the career milestone last December as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

He couldn't relish in the 1,000-game glory too long, though, as he was dealing with nagging hip pain and elected to have a pair of season-ending surgeries starting in mid-March. Driven to bounce back from the procedures and continue his accomplished career, Gagner signed a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with Edmonton in late August and is nearing the end of his road to recovery as the team opened Training Camp this week.

"I've had hip issues in the past, but then the last couple years it's really ramped up on me," Gagner explained. "Last year in Winnipeg as the year went on it got worse and I felt it was the right decision to get it taken care of. I still feel pretty young, to be honest, at 34, and I feel like I have years ahead of me. So I'm going to see how I feel coming out of this, continue to push forward and hopefully keep going."