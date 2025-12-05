GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Kraken 4

EDMONTON, AB – Shipwrecked Seattle.

Connor McDavid recorded his 13th career hat-trick, recording a four-point night alongside Leon Draisaitl, while both Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard recorded three assists for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in a commanding 9-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.

"I feel like we haven't really had that all year, so it feels good to get a couple as a group," McDavid said. "Hopefully, guys are feeling good about themselves and can build on it."

Rookie Matt Savoie scored twice – one while shorthanded and another on the power play – to record his first-career multi-goal game, while Adam Henrique and Mattias Ekholm both contributed a pair of assists as two of the 11 different players on Edmonton's roster who found the scoresheet against Seattle.

"I think the more touches you get going into the season, you get more comfortable out there, and the game just starts to flow a little bit more easily," Savoie said. "I think that's where our group's at, so we're excited to build off tonight."

The Oilers went 4-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, including Savoie's shorthanded marker, to improve to 6-for-7 with the man advantage and 9-for-9 on the penalty kill over their last two games against Seattle, outscoring the Kraken 13-3 over that span.

Forward Mattias Janmark scored his first goal of the season during the final frame after Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman recorded the other tallies for the Oilers in their nine-goal output that was Edmonton's first game scoring nine times dating back to Apr. 25, 2024 against the San Jose Sharks.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 28 of 32 shots in the victory that moves Edmonton's overall record to 12-11-5 as they look forward to continuing their five-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place.