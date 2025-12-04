PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

"Leon can move from left wing with Connor to center [on the second line]," he said. "Whether it's two centres or three, it's nice having those three guys play down the middle. Nuge's last two games have been really good. He played extremely well last night on the face-offs and won a lot of key draws for us.
"He was a little more in the shutdown defensive responsibility, but I think right now with the missing some winger depth, it's just a little more tempting to move up Nuge to play in that situation."
The Oilers also feel they've benefited from the extra practice time this week, which comes as part of their five-game homestand after playing only 10 of their first 27 games on home ice.
"I think practice definitely helps," Nugent-Hopkins said. "You can go over what you want on video, but to actually be able to see it on video, then work on it, helps a lot. We haven't had a whole lot, just with our schedule being pretty crazy, but it helps getting out here and just getting the energy back too. When you have a good practice, guys are talking and chatting, and it definitely helps too."
Last season, the Oilers were 25-13-3 at home and 28-9-4 at Rogers Place the previous year, so there's a belief that they need to make the most of the strong home schedule they have until the NHL breaks in February for the Olympics.
“Obviously, we didn't get the win last night, but we played well," Nugent-Hopkins said. "So we got to keep rolling here and make this place a tough place to come into every night. I think we've established that over the past few years, so it's a good chance for us here now."