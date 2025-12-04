PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

Saturday's victory in Seattle saw all four of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman register a goal and an assist, while Stuart Skinner stopped all 26 shots for the shutout, including 12 saves on Edmonton's 6-for-6 penalty kill. Nugent-Hopkins marked his return from a nine-game injury absence by having a big impact on special teams, scoring a power-play goal and playing a key role as one of the Oilers' top penalty-killers.

The Oilers also answered the demands physically, standing up for one another on the bench by standing up to forward Mason Marchment after he delivered a blindside check on Darnell Nurse near the end of the first period, which brought out their togetherness that showed over the remaining 40 minutes.

Marchment, who's averaging just over 17 minutes per game and has produced 13 points (2G, 11A) through 23 games this season, won't be making the trip to Edmonton after sustaining an undisclosed injury that will keep him from participating in Thursday's rematch.

Edmonton carried forward Saturday's defensive display into a 1-0 defeat to the Wild on Tuesday, where they ran into a hot goaltender in Jesper Wallstedt while Stuart Skinner had another strong showing between the pipes with 23 stops and allowing only one goal on a blast from defenceman Jonas Brodin.

"I thought it was a hard-fought game on both sides," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I thought we played well. We just couldn't find a way to break them down, but we put a lot on them. If anything, we may have just needed more guys going to the net, but they did a pretty good job in front of their net. So unfortunately, we played like that and didn't come out with the win, but a lot of things to like and build off of and go into tomorrow."