Canadiens add offensive punch to defense with Dobson acquisition

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Montreal Canadiens:

2024-25 season: 40-31-11, fifth in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Key arrivals

Noah Dobson, D: The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders for forward Emil Heineman and two first-round picks (Nos. 16 and 17) in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27, and then signed an eight-year contract. Dobson had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games last season after he had an NHL career-best 70 points (10 goals, 60 assists) in 2023-24. That season he joined Denis Potvin (four times) as the only Islanders defensemen with at least 60 assists in a season. A right-handed shot, he will play in the top four on defense and add more punch and options to the power-play. … Zack Bolduc, F: The 22-year-old was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Logan Mailloux on July 1. Bolduc was selected in the first round (No. 17) of the 2021 NHL Draft and had 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 72 games as a rookie last season. He found a home in the bumper spot on the Blues power play and is capable of playing up and down the lineup. … Sammy Blais, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and hopes to make it back to the NHL after spending last season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. He had 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 51 regular-season games, and 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 23 playoff games to help win the Calder Cup. … Joe Veleno, F: The 25-year-old from suburban Montreal signed a one-year-contract on July 16. Veleno had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 74 games with the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks last season and can play center or wing. He gives the Canadiens more depth and options down the middle, particularly as a left-hand shot to take face-offs. ... Kaapo Kahkonen, G: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He played one game with the Colorado Avalanche and 36 games in the AHL last season. He will be expected to provide veteran experience to the depth chart after Cayden Primeau was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on June 30.

Key departures

David Savard, D: The 34-year-old defenseman retired when the Canadiens were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Savard helped develop Montreal's young defensemen, including Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj, and leaves a significant hole in the penalty-killing unit. … Christian Dvorak, F: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1. Dvorak was the center on the Canadiens' third line, between Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher, and was a big part of the penalty kill. He played all 82 games for the first time in his nine-season NHL career. … Emil Heineman, F: The 23-year-old was sent to the Islanders in the Dobson trade. He had 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 62 games as a rookie. He was less effective when he returned to the lineup five weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury when he was hit by a car while walking in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13. … Joel Armia, F: The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Armia had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 81 regular-season games last season and averaged 2:32 of ice time on the penalty kill, second among Montreal forwards.

On the cusp

Ivan Demidov, F: Chosen by Montreal in the first round (No. 5) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old had two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games after arriving from Russia and signing an entry-level contract April 8, and he had two assists in five playoff games. Demidov had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League last season, and is expected to step right into a role in the top six forwards and on the power play this season. … Oliver Kapanen, F: The 21-year-old shuttled between North America and Europe last season, beginning the season with a 12-game stint in his NHL debut before returning to Sweden to further his development. He had 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 36 games with Timra in the Swedish Hockey League and three points (two goals, one assist) in six SHL playoff games before rejoining the Canadiens, where he played six more games and saw action in three Stanley Cup Playoff games. He finished the season with Laval of the AHL and had six points (three goals, three assists) in 11 playoff games. He can play center and wing and will compete for a full-time spot in Montreal during training camp. … Joshua Roy, F: The 21-year-old scored two goals in 12 games with the Canadiens last season and had 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 47 games with Laval. He likely will see some NHL time this season but as the Canadiens continue to improve ice time could be harder to come by. … Owen Beck, F: The 21-year-old had one assist in 12 games with Montreal and 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 64 games with Laval last season, his first as a pro. He likely needs more time developing in the AHL but could be recalled to the NHL at some point.

What they still need

The 2022 trade to acquire forward Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks was expected to set the Canadiens up with a second-line center behind Nick Suzuki. But Dach has not played more than 58 games in any of his first three seasons in Montreal. He has had season-ending knee injuries each of the past two seasons, including last season when he last played Feb. 22. A top-six forward who can play center is on the wish list and there is a clear need for penalty killers following the departures of Savard, Dvorak and Armia, but those spots might all end up being filled from within the organization.

They said it

"I hope we make the playoffs. I think that as a roster we probably have a better chance than maybe what we did last year at this time but we found our way in and other teams that maybe were expected to didn't. So you've still got to play the games. I think I've hinted at it, I think we still have work to do here from a management perspective to get to where we want to be. But I like the direction we're heading." -- general manager Kent Hughes

EDGE stat to watch

The Canadiens ranked third in 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (119) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,222) last season. Forward Josh Anderson was ninth among forwards in both 20-plus mph bursts (319) and 22-plus mph bursts (29). Defenseman Mike Matheson also was among the leaders at his position in 20-plus mph bursts (115; 10th) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (eight; tied for sixth). Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, was third among defensemen in max skating speed (23.77 mph) and now joins forces with Dobson, who also ranks highly in speed categories. -- Chris Meaney

Fantasy spin

Montreal, which now has an elite defenseman duo in Hutson and Dobson, is the only team with two players in NHL.com's top 20 defenseman rankings. The addition of Dobson, who is 10th among defensemen the past four seasons with 209 points (46 goals, 163 assists) in 308 games, gives the Canadiens the most 25-and-younger players (eight) in NHL.com's top 100 keeper and dynasty rankings. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Patrik Laine -- Kirby Dach -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher

Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Zack Bolduc

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

