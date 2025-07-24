Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Ottawa Senators:

2024-25 season: 45-30-7, fourth in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Roundd

Key arrivals

Jordan Spence, D: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 28 for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Spence set NHL career highs with four goals, 24 assists and 28 points last season and led Kings defensemen with a 65.4 percent on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 during his second full season in the League. … Lars Eller, F: The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and could play on a fourth line between Nick Cousins, 32, and David Perron, 37. Eller had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) for the Washington Capitals last season and one assist in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Arthur Kaliyev, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract July 1 and could make the Senators as the 13th forward out of training camp. Kaliyev had multiple stints on injured reserve last season, was placed on waivers by the Kings on Jan. 5 and claimed by the New York Rangers the next day. He had four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games.