Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

Also acquire forward Kaliyev; goalie Merilainen expected to make full-time jump

OTT team reset Spence Eller

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Ottawa Senators:

2024-25 season: 45-30-7, fourth in Atlantic Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Roundd

Key arrivals

Jordan Spence, D: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on June 28 for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Spence set NHL career highs with four goals, 24 assists and 28 points last season and led Kings defensemen with a 65.4 percent on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 during his second full season in the League. … Lars Eller, F: The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and could play on a fourth line between Nick Cousins, 32, and David Perron, 37. Eller had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) for the Washington Capitals last season and one assist in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Arthur Kaliyev, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract July 1 and could make the Senators as the 13th forward out of training camp. Kaliyev had multiple stints on injured reserve last season, was placed on waivers by the Kings on Jan. 5 and claimed by the New York Rangers the next day. He had four points (three goals, one assist) in 14 games.

LAK@EDM, Gm6: Spence cuts Kings' deficit late in 2nd period

Key departures

Adam Gaudette, F: Signed a two-year contract with the San Jose Sharks on July 1. Gaudette revived his NHL career with Ottawa last season, scoring an NHL career-high 19 goals while carving out a role on the penalty kill and committing to a more defense-focused style of hockey in the bottom six. … Anton Forsberg, G: Signed a two-year contract with the Kings on July 1. Forsberg was 62-56-10 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in five seasons with the Senators. … Travis Hamonic, D: The 34-year-old remains unsigned. Hamonic was a healthy scratch for Ottawa's six-game loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. He had 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 201 games over four seasons.

On the cusp

Leevi Merilainen, G: The 22-year-old is expected to make the jump to the NHL full time after signing a one-year contract June 30. Merilainen went 8-3-1 with three shutouts from Dec. 21 to Feb. 1 with starter Linus Ullmark on injured reserve. … Carter Yakemchuk, D: He nearly made the NHL out of training camp last season. Instead, the 19-year-old returned to Calgary of the Western Hockey League, where he had 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists) and was a career-high plus-6 in his fourth season. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft is expected to play pro hockey this season. … Logan Hensler, D: The 18-year-old was Ottawa's first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hensler had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 32 games as a freshman at University of Wisconsin last season and will head back to college after training camp.

NHL Free Agent Tracker

You May Also Like

NHL Free Agent Tracker

What they still need

The Senators have made big moves and calculated tweaks the past two seasons. The result is their best roster on paper since 2017-18. The selections of Yakemchuk and Hensler have strengthened the organization at defenseman, but more help is needed at forward if Ottawa is going to be consistent contenders for the next several seasons.

They said it

"I'm mindful of this group and their growth and their development. And I think I can't emphasize that enough. Like, they are taking hold of it. The manager is there to support it and to make sure that you can add where you need to add." -- general manager Steve Staios

EDGE stat to watch

The Senators were sixth in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (1,928) last season and third among defensemen (387). Jake Sanderson ranked second among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (199) and 22-plus mph speed bursts (19) behind Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (206; 27). Ottawa also ranked fifth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (107), led by forward Tim Stutzle (33; sixth). -- Chris Meaney

TBL@OTT: Sanderson fires in PPG to double lead

Fantasy spin

Wing Brady Tkachuk, who finished fourth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (110) last season, led the League in shots on goal per game (4.11). Tkachuk also led the NHL in shots on goal per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 (11.82) last season (minimum 50 games) and leads the League in that category since 2022-23 (12.22). The Senators captain was one of two players (Capitals forward Tom Wilson) to have at least 29 goals and 220 hits last season. He was 14th among forwards in hits (228) and leads his position in that category since 2020-21 (1,282). He's one of three Ottawa players ranked among the top 12 in NHL.com's keeper and dynasty rankings, along with Stutzle and Sanderson. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

David Perron -- Lars Eller -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Related Content

Team Resets

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Kraken hire Lambert as coach, bring in Marchment to boost forward group

Predators revamp defense with additions of Hague, Perbix

Islanders draft Schaefer with No. 1 pick, add forward depth with eye on return to playoffs

Devils add Brown, Dadonov for depth scoring

Wild add to forward depth with additions of Tarasenko, Sturm

Kings add Perry, Armia to elevate 4th line; Ceci, Dumoulin on defense

Canadiens add offensive punch to defense with Dobson acquisition

Oilers add Mangiapane, Howard to revamped forward group

Panthers add Petry, Tarasov to bolster defenseman, goalie positions

Stars hire Gulutzan for 2nd stint as coach, add Faksa to bolster 4th line

Red Wings fortify crease with addition of Gibson

Avalanche boost hopes of Cup run with veteran addition Burns

Blue Jackets add depth with trade for Coyle, Wood

Blackhawks add veteran Burakovsky, new coach Blashill

Hurricanes bolster top-6 forward group with addition of Ehlers

Parekh among decisions on defense for Flames heading into season