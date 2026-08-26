NHL.com ranks the top 50 fantasy hockey defensemen in standard leagues for the 2026-27 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Most valuable options at position in standard leagues for 2026-27 season
© Steph Chambers/Getty Images
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EDGE STATS INSIGHTS ON TRADES:
Fantasy categories taken into account for these rankings include goals, assists, power-play points, shots on goal, hits and blocked shots for skaters. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, age, contract status and overall upside.
1. Cale Makar, D, COL
2. Quinn Hughes, D, MIN
3. Zach Werenski, D, CBJ
4. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
5. Lane Hutson, D, MTL
6. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF
7. Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI
8. Darren Raddysh, D, TOR
9. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
10. Jakob Chychrun, D, WSH
11. Moritz Seider, D, DET
12. Adam Fox, D, NYR
13. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
14. Jackson LaCombe, D, ANA
15. Erik Karlsson, D, PIT
16. Roman Josi, D, NSH
17. Brock Faber, D, MIN
18. John Carlson, D, TBL
19. Cole Hutson, D, WSH (rookie)
20. Mikhail Sergachev, D, UTA
21. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS (suspended)
22. Victor Hedman, D, TBL
23. Shayne Gostisbehere, D, CAR
24. Josh Morrissey, D, WPG
25. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
26. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD
27. Noah Dobson, D, MTL
28. Shea Theodore, D, VGK
29. Brandon Montour, D, SEA
30. MacKenzie Weegar, D, UTA
31. Bowen Byram, D, CHI
32. Seth Jones, D, FLA
33. Thomas Harley, D, DAL
34. Vince Dunn, D, SEA
35. Philip Broberg, D, STL
36. Filip Hronek, D, VAN
37. Simon Nemec, D, CGY
38. Rasmus Andersson, D, VGK
39. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
40. Mattias Samuelsson, D, BUF
41. Thomas Chabot, D, OTT
42. Jacob Trouba, D, SJS
43. Darnell Nurse, D, SJS
44. Alexander Nikishin, D, CAR
45. Zayne Parekh, D, CGY
46. Justin Faulk, D, DET
47. Sam Rinzel, D, CHI
48. Artyom Levshunov, D, CHI
49. Zeev Buium, D, VAN
50. Sam Malinski, D, COL
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Others to consider:
K'Andre Miller, D, CAR
Noah Hanifin, D, VGK
Colton Parayko, D, STL
Logan Mailloux, D, STL
Mike Matheson, D, MTL
Simon Edvinsson, D, DET
Neal Pionk, D, WPG
Sean Durzi, D, NYR
Nikita Zadorov, F, BOS
Carter Yakemchuk, D, OTT (rookie)
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Key injury:
Alex Pietrangelo, D, VGK