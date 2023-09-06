NHL.com ranks the top 50 fantasy hockey defensemen in standard leagues for the 2023-24 season.
Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Most valuable options at position for standard leagues; season preview podcasts
© John McCreary/Getty Images
MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:
Top 250 rankings | Forwards | Goalies
Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
FANTASY TOP 50 DEFENSEMEN
Standard fantasy categories include goals, assists, plus/minus, power-play points, shots on goal and hits for skaters. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past production in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, defense pairs, power-play usage, injury history or concern, age, contract status and overall upside for 2023-24 season. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
---
1. Cale Makar, COL
2. Adam Fox, NYR
3. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
4. Erik Karlsson, PIT
5. Roman Josi, NSH
6. Dougie Hamilton, NJD
7. Charlie McAvoy, BOS
8. Josh Morrissey, WPG
9. Quinn Hughes, VAN
10. Brandon Montour, FLA
11. Miro Heiskanen, DAL
12. Victor Hedman, TBL
13. Evan Bouchard, EDM
14. Brent Burns, CAR
15. Moritz Seider, DET
16. John Carlson, WSH
17. Vince Dunn, SEA
18. Mikhail Sergachev, TBL
19. Hampus Lindholm, BOS
20. Seth Jones, CHI
21. Devon Toews, COL
22. Alex Pietrangelo, VGK
23. Drew Doughty, LAK
24. Kris Letang, PIT
25. Jakob Chychrun, OTT
26. Luke Hughes, NJD (rookie)
27. Owen Power, BUF
28. Morgan Rielly, TOR
29. Shea Theodore, VGK
30. Noah Dobson, NYI
31. Bowen Byram, COL
32. K'Andre Miller, NYR
33. Darnell Nurse, EDM
34. Rasmus Andersson, CGY
35. Mattias Ekholm, EDM
36. Thomas Chabot, OTT
37. Tyson Barrie, NSH
38. Sean Durzi, ARI
39. Aaron Ekblad, FLA
40. Brady Skjei, CAR
41. Dmitry Orlov, CAR
42. MacKenzie Weegar, CGY
43. Filip Hronek, VAN
44. Gustav Forsling, FLA
45. Jake Sanderson, OTT
46. John Klingberg, TOR
47. Samuel Girard, COL
48. Adam Larsson, SEA
49. Zach Werenski, CBJ
50. Rasmus Sandin, WSH
Other defensemen to consider:
51. Mike Matheson, MTL
52. Calen Addison, MIN
53. Brandt Clarke, LAK (rookie)
54. Jamie Drysdale, ANA
55. Jeff Petry, DET