Parekh among decisions on defense for Flames heading into season

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Calgary Flames:

2024-25 season: 41-27-14, fourth in Pacific Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Ivan Prosvetov, G: The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Flames on July 1 after spending the 2024-25 season with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League, where he was 20-16-2 with a 2.32 goals-against average, .920 save-percentage and four shutouts. Prosvetov, who is 8-9-2 in 24 regular-season games (19 starts) with the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, is expected to compete with Devin Cooley for the backup spot behind Dustin Wolf.

Key departures

Dan Vladar, G: Signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1 after four seasons with the Flames. He was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 games (29 starts) last season, playing behind Wolf. ... Kevin Rooney, F: An unrestricted free agent, he played 70 games in 2024-25, and had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in a fourth-line role that also featured some penalty-killing responsibilities. ... Anthony Mantha, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being limited to 13 games in 2024-25 after undergoing season-ending surgery on his ACL in November. He had seven points (four goals, three assists).

On the cusp

Zayne Parekh, D: The 19-year-old scored a goal and was a plus-3 in his first and only NHL game last season. … He had consecutive 33-goal seasons with Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League from 2023-25, and his 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 2024-25 was the highest from an OHL defenseman in more than 30 years. Selected in the first round (No. 9) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh should make the opening night roster but may have to wait before getting significant playing time. ... Yan Kuznetsov, D: The 23-year-old left-shot defenseman has spent the past three seasons with Calgary in the AHL, and had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in the minors last season. Selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 50), Kuznetsov could compete for a spot out of training camp. ... Ilya Solovyov, D: He had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in the AHL last season and has played 15 NHL games over two years with the Flames. The 24-year-old could be primed for the full-time jump after four seasons in the minors.