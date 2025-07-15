Blue Jackets add depth with trades for Coyle, Wood

Forwards Pyyhtia, Del Bel Belluz could make impact this season

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets:

2024-25 season: 40-33-9, fourth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Charlie Coyle, F: The 33-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 and will bring leadership to a young team. Coyle is a right-handed center who should help Columbus in the face-off circle, where it ranked 27th in the NHL last season (47.8 percent). He had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins and Avalanche last season and one goal in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Miles Wood, F: Acquired in a trade with Colorado on June 27, the 29-year-old will utilize his speed on a new-look fourth line. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) and 48 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season games last season and played in one playoff game. … Isac Lundestrom, F: The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and the fourth-line center job is his to lose. He had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 79 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. … Christian Jaros, D: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. He played 94 games for the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators from 2017-22 before playing the past three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He could vie for the seventh or eighth spot on defense.

Miles Wood joins NHL Tonight to talk about his trade from the Avalanche to the Blue Jackets

Key departures

Sean Kuraly, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1 after four seasons with the Blue Jackets. He had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 82 games last season. … James van Riemsdyk, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 after he had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games last season. … Daniil Tarasov G: Traded to the Florida Panthers on June 26 for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he was 7-10-2 in 20 games (19 starts) with a 3.54 goals against average and .881 save percentage last season. … Justin Danforth, F: The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 2. He had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 61 games last season playing on the third or fourth line. … Jordan Harris, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Bruins on July 1. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 33 games last season. … Jack Johnson, D: An unrestricted free agent, he had six assists in 41 games last season.

On the cusp

Mikael Pyyhtia, F: The 23-year-old, who is a restricted free agent, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 66 games for the Blue Jackets since his NHL debut in April 2023. The fourth-round pick by Columbus in the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 114), he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 47 games for the Blue Jackets last season and has become a dependable bottom-six call-up. … Luca Del Bel Belluz, F: The 21-year-old forward will be one the first recalls from Cleveland if, as expected, he doesn't make the NHL roster. Selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 44), he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 games for the Blue Jackets last season and 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games with Cleveland.

CBJ@TOR: Del Bel Belluz puts one home in tight

What they still need

A right-shot defenseman. The Blue Jackets signed left-shot Ivan Provorov to a seven-year contract on July 1 and right-shot Dante Fabbro to a four-year contract on June 29 to essentially keep the same defense group as last season. A veteran goaltender is sought for Cleveland of the American Hockey League to be ready in case a recall is needed behind Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins.

They said it

"We've got to continue to work on our defense but I think up front, I truly look and think we're a better team up front right now than we were last year. That's nothing against the players that were here last year, just the skill level and what these players bring that we've brought in, I think are going to serve us very well in the future." -- general manager Don Waddell

EDGE stat to watch

Columbus defensemen combined to score 23 midrange goals last season to lead the NHL, and ranked third in midrange shots on goal (158). They were tied for fourth in high-danger goals at the position (10) and were third in high-danger shots on goal (63). Zach Werenski led NHL defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (35) and high-danger goals (seven). Werenski also led the NHL in total distance skated at all strengths (320.25 miles) and ranked in the top three among defensemen in midrange goals (10; third) and midrange shots on goal (78; second). -- Chris Meaney

WSH@CBJ: Werenski roofs opening goal

Fantasy spin

Greaves was one of the unsung heroes of the fantasy playoffs last season, emerging as Columbus' No. 1 goalie down the stretch and winning his final five games with a .975 save percentage and two shutouts. Greaves was 7-2-2 with a .938 save percentage in 11 games last season and has a .924 save percentage in 21 career NHL games. Playing behind the Blue Jackets' high-scoring offense (3.26 goals per game; tied for seventh), Greaves could be a breakout candidate across a full season. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Yegor Chinakhov -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Cole Sillinger -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

