Blue Jackets add depth with trades for Coyle, Wood

Key departures

Sean Kuraly, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins on July 1 after four seasons with the Blue Jackets. He had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 82 games last season. … James van Riemsdyk, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 after he had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games last season. … Daniil Tarasov G: Traded to the Florida Panthers on June 26 for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he was 7-10-2 in 20 games (19 starts) with a 3.54 goals against average and .881 save percentage last season. … Justin Danforth, F: The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 2. He had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 61 games last season playing on the third or fourth line. … Jordan Harris, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Bruins on July 1. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in 33 games last season. … Jack Johnson, D: An unrestricted free agent, he had six assists in 41 games last season.

On the cusp

Mikael Pyyhtia, F: The 23-year-old, who is a restricted free agent, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 66 games for the Blue Jackets since his NHL debut in April 2023. The fourth-round pick by Columbus in the 2020 NHL Draft (No. 114), he had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 47 games for the Blue Jackets last season and has become a dependable bottom-six call-up. … Luca Del Bel Belluz, F: The 21-year-old forward will be one the first recalls from Cleveland if, as expected, he doesn't make the NHL roster. Selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft (No. 44), he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 15 games for the Blue Jackets last season and 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games with Cleveland.