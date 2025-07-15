Blue Jackets add depth with trades for Coyle, Wood

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Columbus Blue Jackets:
2024-25 season: 40-33-9, fourth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Charlie Coyle, F: The 33-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 and will bring leadership to a young team. Coyle is a right-handed center who should help Columbus in the face-off circle, where it ranked 27th in the NHL last season (47.8 percent). He had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 83 regular-season games for the Boston Bruins and Avalanche last season and one goal in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Miles Wood, F: Acquired in a trade with Colorado on June 27, the 29-year-old will utilize his speed on a new-look fourth line. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) and 48 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season games last season and played in one playoff game. … Isac Lundestrom, F: The 25-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and the fourth-line center job is his to lose. He had 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 79 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. … Christian Jaros, D: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. He played 94 games for the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators from 2017-22 before playing the past three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He could vie for the seventh or eighth spot on defense.