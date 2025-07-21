Devils add Brown, Dadonov for depth scoring

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the New Jersey Devils:

2024-25 season: 42-33-7, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Key arrivals

Connor Brown, F: The 31-year-old signed a four-year contract on July 1, providing a potential option at right wing on the bottom two lines. He had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. ... Evgenii Dadonov, F: The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1, likely as a depth forward. Dadonov had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Key departures

Erik Haula, F: Traded to the Nashville Predators on June 18 for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (goalie Trenten Bennett). Haula had 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in three seasons with the Devils, including 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 games last season and one assist in five postseason games. ... Brian Dumoulin, D: Signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Dumoulin, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, had six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games for New Jersey after being acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on March 6. He led the playoffs in ice time per game last season (29:21). ... Tomas Tatar, F: Signed a two-year contract with EV Zug of Switzerland's National League in May after he had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 74 regular-season games for the Devils and no points in four playoff games. ... Curtis Lazar, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on July 2 after he had five points (two goals, three assists) in 48 regular-season games last season.