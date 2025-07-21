Devils add Brown, Dadonov for depth scoring

Rookies Gritsyuk, Casey could see playing time; defenseman Luke Hughes still needs contract

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the New Jersey Devils:

2024-25 season: 42-33-7, third in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference First Round

Key arrivals

Connor Brown, F: The 31-year-old signed a four-year contract on July 1, providing a potential option at right wing on the bottom two lines. He had 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. ... Evgenii Dadonov, F: The 36-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1, likely as a depth forward. Dadonov had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

Key departures

Erik Haula, F: Traded to the Nashville Predators on June 18 for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (goalie Trenten Bennett). Haula had 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in three seasons with the Devils, including 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 69 games last season and one assist in five postseason games. ... Brian Dumoulin, D: Signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Dumoulin, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, had six points (one goal, five assists) in 19 games for New Jersey after being acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on March 6. He led the playoffs in ice time per game last season (29:21). ... Tomas Tatar, F: Signed a two-year contract with EV Zug of Switzerland's National League in May after he had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 74 regular-season games for the Devils and no points in four playoff games. ... Curtis Lazar, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on July 2 after he had five points (two goals, three assists) in 48 regular-season games last season.

On the cusp

Arseni Gritsyuk, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year, entry-level contract on May 6 after playing five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, where he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games for SKA St. Petersburg last season. Selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2019 NHL Draft, he could make his NHL debut this season. ... Seamus Casey, D: The 21-year-old had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 games as a rookie for New Jersey last season and made the roster out of training camp because of injuries to defensemen Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes. The second-round pick (No. 46) of the 2022 NHL Draft also played in one playoff game.

What they still need

To sign Luke Hughes. The 21-year-old defenseman was extended a qualifying offer, allowing the Devils to retain his negotiating rights for this season, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald said locking Hughes in remains the priority. A potential Hughes contract would also dictate the cap space New Jersey has for additional offseason moves, Fitzgerald said.

The NHL Tonight crew discuss the latest on Luke Hughes

They said it

"Players want to stay here. They want to be in New Jersey. They want to be part of something we're creating. The standards are getting higher with each year, which is exciting." -- general manager Tom Fitzgerald

EDGE stat to watch

The Devils ranked eighth in the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (632) last season and had two of the top 10 players in that category: forwards Nico Hischier (93; tied for eighth) and Stefan Noesen (92; 10th). Hischier also was a standout in high-danger goals (23; tied for sixth) and power-play offensive zone time percentage (63.5; 93rd percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Dadonov has a chance to crack the top-six for New Jersey this season; he's a five-time 20-goal scorer who has scored a career-high 28 goals twice (2017-18, 2018-19). Dadonov's deep sleeper potential hinges on possible lineup placement with elite center Jack Hughes, who has been limited to 62 games in each of the past two seasons because of injuries but is tied for 11th in points per game (1.16) over that span. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Arseni Gritsyuk -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Evgenii Dadonov

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

