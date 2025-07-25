Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the St. Louis Blues:

2024-25 season: 44-30-8, fifth in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

Key arrivals

Pius Suter, F: The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and is projected to slot in as a second- or third-line center. Suter set career highs in goals (25) and points (46) playing in 81 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season and averaged a career-high 17:21 of ice time per game. ... Nick Bjugstad, F: The 33-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1 and will provide much-needed depth, projected to be a fourth-line center or play on the wing when needed. Bjugstad had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 66 games for Utah last season after he had 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 76 games in 2023-24. ... Logan Mailloux, D: Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Zack Bolduc on July 1, the 22-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games last season and has eight games of NHL experience. He is projected to be a top-four defenseman for the Blues in the near future.

Key departures

Zack Bolduc, F: Traded to the Canadiens, Bolduc broke out under coach Jim Montgomery last season, scoring all 19 goals and having 28 of his 36 points after Montgomery was hired on Nov. 24. He also had one assist in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. ... Radek Faksa, F: Signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Stars on July 1, Faksa had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the Blues last season and five points (one goal, four assists) in seven playoff games. ... Nick Leddy, D: Claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks on July 3 after the Blues couldn't work out a trade for the 34-year-old, who has one year remaining on a four-year contract he signed with St. Louis in 2022. Leddy had five points (two goals, three assists) in 31 regular-season games for the Blues and one assist in seven playoff games. ... Ryan Suter, D: The 40-year-old remains an unrestricted free agent after he had 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 82 regular-season games and one assist in five playoff games last season.

On the cusp

Dalibor Dvorsky, F: The No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft played in two games NHL games last season. Should he make the team, the 20-year-old is likely to start on the wing to allow his game to grow more into the center position. ... Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, F: The third-round pick (No. 73) in the 2022 NHL Draft had a strong season last year, his first in North America when the 21-year-old had 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 63 games for Springfield of the American Hockey League. ... Nikita Alexandrov, F: The 24-year-old has played in 51 NHL games (three goals six assists) after the Blues selected him in the second round (No. 62) of the 2019 NHL Draft, but last season in Springfield and had 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 48 games. ... Otto Stenberg, F: The 20-year-old, who was the 25th pick in 2023 joined Springfield midway through last season and finished with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 38 games. ... Zach Dean, F: The 30th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft played in just 11 games last season with Springfield (one goal, three assists) due to a lower-body injury; he played nine games with the Blues in 2023-24. ... Jakub Stancl, F: The 20-year-old and fourth-round pick (No. 106) in 2023 had 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 58 games for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League last season before joining Springfield (one assist in 10 games) down the stretch. ... Adam Jiricek, D: The No. 16 pick in 2024 has battled injuries throughout his career, but could crack the Blues roster this season if healthy. Jiricek, 19, had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 27 games for Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

What they still need

The Blues wouldn't be opposed to bringing in another younger, top-four defenseman, but in order to do that, veteran Justin Faulk would likely have to be moved. Faulk's full no-trade clause was amended to a modified 15-team no-trade on July 1, and he has two years remaining on his contract. It also wouldn't be surprising if they acquired another scoring forward.

They said it

"With a caveat, it only takes one phone call, but I would say our roster is pretty well set now. … But I would say next year at this time, there's going to be a great opportunity to input a lot of young forwards. I do believe that getting that foundation is so important for the player in the organization than force-feeding him into an area where maybe they can't have success. I think we've protected ourselves from having to do that while allowing them the right to come in and take a job." -- general manager Doug Armstrong

EDGE stat to watch

The Blues ranked third in midrange shots on goal (699) last season and were tied for ninth in midrange goals (84). Forward Jordan Kyrou ranked sixth in midrange shots on goal (109) and was tied for sixth in midrange goals (16). Forwards Dylan Holloway (12 midrange goals; 95th percentile) and Robert Thomas (10; 90th percentile) also excelled from midrange areas last season, and it's worth noting they signed another standout in Pius Suter (10 midrange goals with Vancouver Canucks last season; 90th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Defenseman Cam Fowler had a fantasy resurgence after being acquired by the Blues from the Anaheim Ducks last season; he was tied for fifth at his position in even-strength points (28) from his St. Louis debut (Dec. 14) to the end of the regular season and was also tied for ninth in points (36 in 51 games) and tied for 11th in goals (nine) over that span. Fowler, who led defensemen with 1.43 points per game in the playoffs, had five points on the power play and should be considered a fringe top 30 fantasy option at his position. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Pius Suter -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer