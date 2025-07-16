Stars hire Gulutzan for 2nd stint as coach, add Faska to bolster 4th line

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:

2024-25 season: 50-26-6, second in Central Division; lost in Western Conference Final

Key arrivals

Radek Faksa, F: The 31-year-old, who played for Dallas from 2015-24, signed a three-year contract July 1 and is expected to be the center on the fourth line and get key minutes on the penalty kill. He had 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in 70 games for the St. Louis Blues last season. … Glen Gulutzan, coach: The 53-year-old was hired July 1 to replace Pete DeBoer after the Stars were eliminated from the Western Conference Final for the third consecutive season. Gulutzan returns to the organization that gave him his first opportunity as an NHL head coach, going 64-57-9 in two seasons before he was fired May 14, 2013.

Key departures

Mason Marchment, F: Traded to the Seattle Kraken on June 22 for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Marchment had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 62 regular-season games and five points (one goal, four assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. ... Mikael Granlund, F: Signed with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1. Granlund had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 31 regular-season games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games last season after he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 1. …Cody Ceci, D: Signed with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Ceci had nine assists in 31 regular-season games and three assists in 18 playoff games while averaging 21:31 of ice time after he was traded to Dallas with Granlund. … Mathew Dumba, D: Traded with a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 10 for 24-year-old defenseman prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok. Dumba had one goal and nine assists in 63 regular-season games before he was a healthy scratch in the playoffs. … Evgenii Dadonov, F: Signed with the New Jersey Devils on July 1. Dadonov had 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 80 regular-season games and four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 playoff games.

On the cusp

Justin Hryckowian, F: The 24-year-old had 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games for Texas in the American Hockey League last season. The undrafted forward signed his entry-level contract with Dallas on March 20, 2024, following three seasons at Northeastern University. Hryckowian was nominated for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award given to the top men's ice hockey player in the NCAA, won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding rookie and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team last season. He played 5:50 in his NHL debut Dec. 29 after Marchment took a puck to the face and had one assist in five games. … Arttu Hyry, F: The 24-year-old had 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 67 AHL games. The undrafted forward signed his entry-level contract April 15, 2024, after playing for Karpat in Liiga, the top professional hockey league in Finland, from 2020 to 2024. He made his NHL debut Jan. 2 as an injury call-up and had one assist in five games.

What they still need

A second-line left wing to skate with Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin. Sam Steel and Oskar Back have the offensive skills to potentially slot into that spot, but are unproven as top-six mainstays. With Dallas close to the NHL salary cap ceiling, it is possible that competition in training camp could be used to identify an internal candidate.