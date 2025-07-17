Panthers add Petry, Tarasov to bolster defenseman, goalie positions

Studnicka strengthens forward depth for pursuit of 3rd straight Cup title

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Florida Panthers:

2024-25 season: 47-31-4, 98 points, third in Atlantic Division; Stanley Cup champions

Key arrivals

Jeff Petry, D: The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1 and is expected to play on Florida's third defense pair with Dmitry Kulikov or Uvis Balinskis. Petry battled injuries with the Detroit Red Wings last season and was limited to 44 games, finishing with eight points (one goal, seven assists). … Daniil Tarasov, G: The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets before the start of free agency and signed a one-year contract with Florida on July 1. Tarasov played four seasons with the Blue Jackets and is expected to be the primary backup to fellow Novokuznetsk, Russia, native Sergei Bobrovsky. He went 7-10-2 with a 3.54 goals-against average, an .881 save percentage and one shutout in 20 games (19 starts) last season. … Jack Studnicka, F: The 26-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract July 1 for more depth. Studnicka has played 107 NHL games and was with the Los Angeles' Kings American Hockey League affiliate in Ontario, California, last season.

CBJ@NSH: Tarasov makes two great saves to keep the game scoreless

Key departures

Nate Schmidt, D: He parlayed a strong season with the Panthers into a three-year contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1. Florida signed Schmidt after the final season of his contract was bought out by the Winnipeg Jets. He played 103 of 105 total games last season and won the Stanley Cup for the first time. Schmidt had 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 regular-season games and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including four assists in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. … Nico Sturm, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild on July 1. Florida acquired Sturm from the San Jose Sharks on March 6. He played eight postseason games and won the Stanley Cup for the second time (Colorado Avalanche in 2022). … Vitek Vanecek, G: Signed a one-year contract with the Mammoth on July 1. Vanecek was acquired from the Sharks on March 5. … Jaycob Megna, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1. Menga played for the Panthers and Charlotte in the AHL last season.

On the cusp

Jack Devine, F: The 22-year-old joined Charlotte after four seasons at the University of Denver, where he won two national championships. Devine played three AHL games at the end of the regular season and had five points (two goals, three assists) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games. … Mikulas Hovorka, D: The Panthers are very high on the 24-year-old; he played 60 regular-season games (three goals, seven assists) for Charlotte in 2024-25, his first pro season in North America. Hovorka had five assists in 18 playoff games.

What they still need

Not much. After signing Mackie Samoskevich to a one-year contract July 10, the Panthers have 14 of their top forwards from their run to a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship under contract. They were able to keep all three of their big pending free agents (Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand) and have all except Schmidt returning among their core defensemen. There is a question whether Matthew Tkachuk will need surgery during the offseason; the forward said it was 50-50 on exit day. If he does and misses time early, Samoskevich could take his spot on the right side of the second line.

They said it

"You never know how things are going to play out. I just wanted to come in and buy in and be part of the group and play whatever role I was put in and do it to the best I possibly can. When you walk into this room and you see what guys are putting themselves through every day to prepare and to sacrifice and how dialed in they are, you just kind of follow suit. They've built an incredible culture in this room. It's very easy to follow. And when you do that, you just leave it all on the ice. We have a good team, so good things happen in here and we have a lot of fun." -- forward Brad Marchand

EDGE stat to watch

The Panthers led the 2025 playoffs in high-danger goals (52), and Bennett was tied with Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers for the most among individual players in that category (eight each). Not far behind was Florida's third line of Marchand (seven; tied for third), Anton Lundell (six; fifth) and Eetu Luostarinen (four; tied for ninth). Bennett, who had strong underlying numbers behind his Conn Smythe Trophy win, was also tied with Perry for second in high-danger shots on goal (27) during the playoffs behind Oilers captain Connor McDavid (29). -- Troy Perlowitz

FLA@EDM, SCF Gm1: Bennett extends the lead to 3-1 with his second of the game

Fantasy spin

With the Panthers re-signing Bennett, Marchand and Ekblad, their unmatched depth could carry over to this season and positively impact the fantasy stock of Lundell and Luostarinen. Close behind McDavid, the playoff leader in 5-on-5 points (18), were Luostarinen and Lundell (17 each; tied for second) and Marchand (16; fourth). Lundell and Luostarinen have a chance to stick with the veteran Marchand and are sleeper candidates in the late rounds of fantasy drafts. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe --Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

