Avalanche boost hopes of Cup run with veteran addition Burns

Key departures

Charlie Coyle, F: Traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Miles Wood for forward Gavin Brindley, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (defenseman Francesco Dell'Elce), and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He had 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche last season and one goal in seven playoff games after being acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 7). … Jonathan Drouin, F: Signed a two-year contract with the New York Islanders on July 1. Drouin finished his second season with the Avalanche with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 43 regular-season games and three assists in seven playoff games. … Joel Kiviranta, F: The unrestricted free agent had 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) in 79 regular-season games and no points in seven playoff games last season. … Ryan Lindgren, D: Signed a four-year contract with the Seattle Kraken on July 1 after joining the Avalanche on March 1 via a trade with the New York Rangers, along with forward Jimmy Vesey and defenseman Hank Kempf for defenseman Calvin de Haan, forward Juuso Parssinen, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (forward Malcolm Spence). He had three points (two goals, one assist) in 18 regular-season games with Colorado and three assists in seven playoff games. … Miles Wood, F: Traded to the Blue Jackets with Coyle, he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 37 regular-season games last season and no points in one playoff game. … Erik Johnson, D: The unrestricted free agent was acquired by the Avalanche via trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 7. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 14 regular-season games and no points in two playoff games.

On the cusp

Zakhar Bardakov, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year, entry-level contract on April 20, 2024, and could make his NHL debut in 2025-26. He had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 53 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League last season. With a summer to prepare for the North American style of game, Bardakov will be in prime position to challenge for a full-time spot on the roster at training camp. … Matt Stienburg, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year contract on June 20 and will look to once again prove his value at the pro level during rookie camp and training camp in the fall. Stienburg played in eight regular-season games with the Avalanche last season and had four shots on goal and 22 penalty minutes while averaging 6:05 of ice time per game. He played in five games with the Colorado Eagles due to an upper-body injury sustained on Nov. 1 and finished the season with three points (one goal, two assists).

What they still need

Forward depth. While they have two solid top lines after re-signing Brock Nelson and with Gabriel Landeskog back in the fold, the Avalanche are less stable in the bottom six. Colorado also likely will start the season without key utility forward Logan O'Connor, who had hip surgery on June 6 and is expected to miss 5-6 months. Kiviranta remains unsigned, leaving an open spot at wing on the third or fourth lines. That leaves a handful of open jobs on the bottom line.

They said it

"I think we have a very good hockey team. … The top two lines are good. They're solid. Now that doesn't mean the magic wand has been spread over the group and we're anointed, because we're not. We got to get back on the hunt, and it's a tough division. It's a tough conference, and we got a lot of work in front of us. " -- general manager Chris MacFarland

EDGE stat to watch

The Avalanche led the NHL in 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (212) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,493) last season. Forward Nathan MacKinnon led the League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (547) and was tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for first in 22-plus mph bursts (83). MacKinnon also led the NHL in midrange shots on goal (132) and was first among forwards in total miles skated (291.89). Cale Makar led NHL defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (206), 22-plus mph bursts (27) and long-range goals (10). -- Chris Meaney