Sabres strengthen defense with trade for Kesselring

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Buffalo Sabres:

2024-25 season: 36-39-7, seventh in Atlantic Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Michael Kesselring, D: The Sabres acquired Kesselring and forward Josh Doan in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for forward JJ Peterka. The 25-year-old, who had an NHL career-high 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 82 games last season, provides Buffalo with a physical, right-handed shot who potentially can play on one of the top pairs with Owen Power … Josh Doan, F: The Sabres believe the 23-year-old, who brings a two-way game, has a higher ceiling and can be impactful in the lineup. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games. … Conor Timmins, D: Buffalo acquired the 26-year-old and prospect Isaac Belliveau in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenseman Connor Clifton and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 28. He had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 68 games with the Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. … Alex Lyon, G: Signed a two-year contract July 1. The 32-year-old was 14-9-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 30 games (26 starts) with the Detroit Red Wings and provides the Sabres with an experienced backup behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. … Justin Danforth, F: Signed a two-year contract July 2. The 32-year-old is a versatile depth forward who had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 61 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets … Zac Jones, D: The 24-year-old signed a one-year contract July 2 and adds depth. He had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 46 games with the New York Rangers.

Key departures

JJ Peterka, F: The 23-year-old scored 27 goals and set NHL career highs in points (68) and assists (41) in 77 games. He tied for second on Buffalo in points and third in goals. … Connor Clifton, D: Traded to the Penguins on June 28. He had 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 73 games playing primarily a third-pair role. … Sam Lafferty, F: Traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1 for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 60 games. … Jacob Bernard-Docker, D: Signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 as an unrestricted free agent after the Sabres did not extend him a qualifying offer. The 25-year-old had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 40 games with the Sabres and Ottawa Senators, including four points (one goal, three assists) in 15 games after Buffalo acquired him in a trade with Ottawa on March 7.

On the cusp

Tyson Kozak, F: The 22-year-old made his NHL debut Dec. 5 and impressed coach Lindy Ruff in the 21 games he played. He scored his first NHL goal in his second game and had five points (three goals, two assists), mainly as a fourth-line center. He also had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 31 games in his third season with Rochester of the American Hockey League. Selected by the Sabres in the seventh round (No. 193) in the 2021 NHL Draft, staying healthy will be key for Kozak, who never has played more than 55 games in any of his three pro seasons. … Isak Rosen, F: Rosen led Rochester with 28 goals and 55 points, and tied for the team lead with five goals in eight games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 22-year-old, selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 14) of the 2021 draft, played eight games with Buffalo and got his first NHL point, an assist, March 27 against Pittsburgh.

What they still need

The Sabres could use another scoring forward to fill the offense lost in trading Peterka. That could come internally from a healthy Josh Norris, who played three games with Buffalo after being acquired in a trade from Ottawa on March 7 before a torn oblique muscle sidelined him for the final month of the season. The Sabres also will be counting on forwards Jiri Kulich and Jack Quinn to take another step after each scored 15 goals last season.

They said it

"We like where our group's at in terms of the way the roster sits today, but we'll always look to get better if there's something that makes sense. But I think we've done a good job in terms of reshaping the look of our [defense]; I think that's something that was important. We've brought veteran guys in that are going to help us defensively and [be] hard to play against. We've brought in some character guys. So I think as it sits today, we like where our lineup is. But if there's areas anywhere -- forward, 'D' -- to make a move that we think is good, we'll do it." -- general manager Kevyn Adams

EDGE stat to watch

Forward Tage Thompson led the NHL in 5-on-5 goals (33) and 100-plus mph shot attempts (five) last season. His top shot speed of 106.00 mph against Dallas Stars on Dec. 31 was the hardest shot through four seasons of NHL EDGE advanced stats data and the fourth straight season that he led all forwards in that category. No other forward had a single 100-plus mph shot attempt last season. Kesselring, a defenseman acquired from the Mammoth, ranked third in top shot speed (103.77 mph) last season behind Thompson and defenseman Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers (105.05). -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

The Peterka trade opens the door for one of Buffalo's young wings to take on an expanded role, whether it's Zach Benson, Quinn or Doan. Quinn finished last season with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in his final 16 games and could be a deep fantasy sleeper if he earns time on the top line with Thompson and Kulich. Despite the Sabres' long playoff drought, they have six players who are 25 years old or younger in NHL.com's top 100 keeper and dynasty rankings. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Josh Doan

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon