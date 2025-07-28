Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

2024-25 season: 38-31-13, eighth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

JJ Peterka, F: Signed a five-year contract after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 26 for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. The 23-year-old had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with Buffalo last season. ... Nate Schmidt, D: The 34-year-old signed a three-year contract on July 1 after having 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help them win the Stanley Cup. ... Brandon Tanev, F: The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract on July 1. He had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken last season and no points in 13 playoff games. ... Vitek Vanecek, G: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. He was 5-14-4 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 25 games (24 starts) with the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks last season and is expected to back up Karel Vejmelka.

NHL Tonight talks about JJ Peterka being traded to the Utah Mammoth

Key departures

Michael Kesselring, D: Traded to Buffalo in the Peterka deal, Kesselring had NHL career highs in goals (seven), assists (22) and points (29) in 82 games last season. ... Josh Doan, F: Also traded for Peterka, Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games last season. He has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 62 games over two NHL seasons. … Nick Bjugstad, F: Signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on July 1, he had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 66 games last season.

On the cusp

Dmitriy Simashev, D: The 20-year-old signed an entry-level contract on May 28. Simashev, the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had six points (one goal, five assists) in 56 regular-season games and one assist in 21 playoff games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp. ... Daniil But, F: The 12th pick in the 2023 draft, But signed an entry-level contract on May 28. He had 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 54 regular-season games and one assist in 13 playoff games with Lokomotiv last season. The 20-year-old is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

What they still need

More size and depth scoring. The young core of Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Clayton Keller will get a boost with the addition of Peterka (6-foot, 189 pounds; 55 goals past two seasons), but Utah still needs more from its bottom six forwards.

They said it

"I think in the big picture, what we did today was tidied up the loose ends and make us a stronger team. ... We've signed some free agents that are going to come in and push with our core. It is going to probably be the most competitive team we've had so far, and it will be the most competitive camp we've ever had here."-- general manager Bill Armstrong

EDGE stat to watch

The Mammoth ranked ninth in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (1,802) as a team last season, led by three forwards who each ranked in the 85th percentile or higher at their position: Cooley (214; 96th percentile), Guenther (182; 93rd percentile) and Barrett Hayton (155; 86th percentile). The addition of Peterka (156 speed bursts; 86th percentile) will bring even more speed to their forward group. -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

Guenther set career highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), power-play goals (12), power-play points (29), shots on goal (204), game-winning goals (nine; tied for fifth in NHL) and average ice time (17:00) in 70 games last season. The forward, who had 18 goals and 35 points in 45 games in 2023-24, is tied for 20th in power-play goals since 2023-24 (21). Utah's young forward core of Guenther, 22 (13th), Cooley, 21 (25th) and Peterka, 23 (34th) gives the team three players in the top 35 of NHL.com's fantasy keeper/dynasty rankings. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Brandon Tanev

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- Ian Cole

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

