Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Utah Mammoth:
2024-25 season: 38-31-13, eighth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
JJ Peterka, F: Signed a five-year contract after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on June 26 for defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. The 23-year-old had 68 points (27 goals, 41 assists) in 77 games with Buffalo last season. ... Nate Schmidt, D: The 34-year-old signed a three-year contract on July 1 after having 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers last season and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help them win the Stanley Cup. ... Brandon Tanev, F: The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract on July 1. He had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 79 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken last season and no points in 13 playoff games. ... Vitek Vanecek, G: The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. He was 5-14-4 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 25 games (24 starts) with the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks last season and is expected to back up Karel Vejmelka.