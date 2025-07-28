Mammoth trade for Peterka in bid to take next step in playoff chase

Key departures

Michael Kesselring, D: Traded to Buffalo in the Peterka deal, Kesselring had NHL career highs in goals (seven), assists (22) and points (29) in 82 games last season. ... Josh Doan, F: Also traded for Peterka, Doan had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 51 games last season. He has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 62 games over two NHL seasons. … Nick Bjugstad, F: Signed a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on July 1, he had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 66 games last season.

On the cusp

Dmitriy Simashev, D: The 20-year-old signed an entry-level contract on May 28. Simashev, the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had six points (one goal, five assists) in 56 regular-season games and one assist in 21 playoff games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp. ... Daniil But, F: The 12th pick in the 2023 draft, But signed an entry-level contract on May 28. He had 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 54 regular-season games and one assist in 13 playoff games with Lokomotiv last season. The 20-year-old is expected to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

What they still need

More size and depth scoring. The young core of Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Clayton Keller will get a boost with the addition of Peterka (6-foot, 189 pounds; 55 goals past two seasons), but Utah still needs more from its bottom six forwards.