Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:

2024-25 season: 20-50-12, eighth in Pacific Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Dmitry Orlov, D: After signing a two-year contract on July 3, Orlov is expected to be the team's No. 1 defenseman. The 34-year-old had 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and four assists in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games. … John Klingberg, D: The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. Coming off double hip-resurfacing surgery, he had four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 playoff games. He'll bring veteran presence to the back end and fill a need as a right-shot defenseman. … Alex Nedeljkovic, G: The 29-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1 for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. Nedeljkovic, who was 14-15-5 with a 3.12 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 38 games (35 starts) last season, should see plenty of playing time behind No. 1 goalie Yaroslav Askarov. … Jeff Skinner, F: Signed to a one-year contract on July 11, the 33-year-old should get an opportunity in the top six after he had 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Oilers last season and two points (one goal, one assist) in five playoff games. … Nick Leddy, D: Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on July 2, he had five points (two goals, three assists) in 31 regular-season games last season and one assist in seven playoff games. He’ll provide another veteran presence at defenseman. … Adam Gaudette, F: He signed a two-year contract on July 1 after the 28-year-old had 26 points (19 goals, seven assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Ottawa Senators last season and three points (one goal, two assists) in six playoff games. … Philipp Kurashev, F: The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after he had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 51 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season. … Ryan Reaves, F: Acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Henry Thrun on July 10, Reaves brings a physical element to a young team. The 38-year-old had two assists and 28 penalty minutes in 35 games last season.

Key departures

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D: The longest-tenured defenseman and only player remaining from the Sharks team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 is an unrestricted free agent after his contract was bought out on June 26. The 38-year-old has played his entire 19-season NHL career in San Jose (1,323 games) and is the League's all-time leader in blocked shots (2,184). He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 27 games last season. … Nikolai Kovalenko, F: The 25-year-old did not receive a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent and signed in the Kontinental Hockey League. He had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 29 games with San Jose last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 9. … Henry Thrun, D: The 24-year-old was traded to the Maple Leafs for Reaves. He had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 60 games last season.

On the cusp

Sam Dickinson, D: The 19-year-old was named Ontario Hockey League defenseman of the year last season, when he had 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games with London. It won’t be easy to make the opening night roster, but if he does, will bring a high-quality, two-way game to the NHL. … Yaroslav Askarov, G: The first-round pick (No. 11) in the 2020 NHL Draft will finally get a shot at being a full-time NHL goalie. The 23-year-old needs to prove consistently that he can play at an elite level. … Michael Misa, F: The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, who had 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games with Saginaw of the OHL last season, is expected to be the second-line center behind Macklin Celebrini but has yet to sign an entry-level contract.

What they still need

Development. For the Sharks to improve, bringing along their top prospects and young stars will be crucial. The improvement of forwards Will Smith, William Eklund and Celebrini is critical to any success San Jose will have.

They said it

"It is time to start building on this thing and taking steps forward and winning more hockey games. So I think it was important (to add to the lineup) for all the players in the room, the coaching staff, and even our fans. I think the fans have been great. They've been patient." -- general manager Mike Grier

EDGE stat to watch

Celebrini, a finalist last season for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year, despite being limited to 70 games, ranked second in the NHL in midrange shots on goal (117) behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche (132). Celebrini, who led rookies in points per game (0.90) and shots on goal (236) and was also tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the most power-play goals (eight), also ranked highly among forwards in power-play skating distance (35.16 miles; 95th percentile), 20-plus mph speed bursts (168; 90th percentile) and average shot speed (62.03 mph; 87th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Fantasy spin

The Sharks have six players in NHL.com's top 100 keeper and dynasty rankings; all six are 23 years old or younger, and San Jose has three of the top 20 on that list in Celebrini (first), Smith (14th) and Misa (18th). Misa, who led the OHL in points last season and had at least one point in 60 of his 65 regular-season games, would be a fringe top-100 overall fantasy target in standard leagues and one of the top contenders for the Calder if he makes the jump to the NHL this season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Michael Misa -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Nick Leddy

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic