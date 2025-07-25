Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:
2024-25 season: 33-39-10, eighth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Trevor Zegras, F: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on June 23 for forward Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Selected in the first round (No. 9) by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 186 points (67 goals, 119 assists) in 268 NHL games, including 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 last season. ... Dan Vladar, G: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1, forming a potential tandem with Samuel Ersson. Vladar was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 30 games (29 starts) for the Calgary Flames last season. ... Christian Dvorak, F: The 29-year-old could slot in at center on one of the bottom two lines after signing a one-year contract July 1. He had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season. ... Noah Juulsen, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1, adding depth after playing 35 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season. ... Dennis Gilbert, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He had six assists in 29 games with the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators last season, and will be part of the competition for ice time on the bottom pair while Rasmus Ristolainen recovers from March surgery to repair a ruptured triceps tendon that could keep him out at the start of the season. ... Rick Tocchet, coach: The 61-year-old was hired May 14 to replace John Tortorella. He was 108-65-27 as coach of the Canucks the previous three seasons, leading Vancouver to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Philadelphia last reached the postseason in 2020.