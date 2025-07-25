Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

Vladar added to goalie tandem, Dvorak signed to add center depth

phi_roster reset_2526

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2025-26 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:

2024-25 season: 33-39-10, eighth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Trevor Zegras, F: The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks on June 23 for forward Ryan Poehling, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Selected in the first round (No. 9) by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has 186 points (67 goals, 119 assists) in 268 NHL games, including 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 57 last season. ... Dan Vladar, G: The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1, forming a potential tandem with Samuel Ersson. Vladar was 12-11-6 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 30 games (29 starts) for the Calgary Flames last season. ... Christian Dvorak, F: The 29-year-old could slot in at center on one of the bottom two lines after signing a one-year contract July 1. He had 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season. ... Noah Juulsen, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1, adding depth after playing 35 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season. ... Dennis Gilbert, D: The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract July 1. He had six assists in 29 games with the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators last season, and will be part of the competition for ice time on the bottom pair while Rasmus Ristolainen recovers from March surgery to repair a ruptured triceps tendon that could keep him out at the start of the season. ... Rick Tocchet, coach: The 61-year-old was hired May 14 to replace John Tortorella. He was 108-65-27 as coach of the Canucks the previous three seasons, leading Vancouver to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Philadelphia last reached the postseason in 2020.

The guys discuss the Flyers naming Rick Tocchet the new Head Coach

Key departures

Ryan Poehling, F: Was sent to Anaheim as part of the trade for Zegras. Poehling had an NHL career-high 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games last season. ... Jakob Pelletier, F: Signed a three-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 2. The 24-year-old had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 49 games with the Flyers and Calgary Flames last season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in 25 games after Philadelphia acquired him in a trade Jan. 31.

On the cusp

Alex Bump, F: After helping Western Michigan win the NCAA championship with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 42 games, the 21-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League and two goals in seven AHL playoff games. He could be the biggest beneficiary if Foerster is out to start the season. ... Porter Martone, F: The 18-year-old, selected with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, will play at Michigan State this season. Martone had 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games for Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League last season. ... Oliver Bonk, D: The 20-year-old had 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 52 games for London of the OHL last season, and helped London win the OHL and Memorial Cup championships. Selected in the first round (No. 22) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bonk could make his NHL debut as he turns pro this season. ... Jett Luchanko, F: The 18-year-old didn't have a point in four games to start last season with the Flyers and had three assists in nine games for Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League to end it. He had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games for Guelph of the OHL after being selected in the first round (No. 13) by the Flyers in 2024. ... Nikita Grebenkin, F: The 22-year-old was acquired as part of a trade that sent forward Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 135) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Grebenkin did not have a point in seven NHL with Toronto last season. He had 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 50 AHL games.

Porter Martone drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers

What they still need

A forward with some impact in the middle of the lineup. Tyson Foerster, who was second for Philadelphia with 25 goals last season, is questionable to start the season because of an injury and infection in his elbow. If he isn't available, they'll need someone to step up and produce for an offense that was 24th in scoring last season at 2.83 goals per game.

They said it

"It's not about Rick Tocchet. It's about the crest. I'm a crest guy. How do we build the shield?" -- coach Rick Tocchet

EDGE stats to watch

The Flyers forward group ranked highly in long-range shots on goal (196; tied for fifth) last season and had two of the NHL's top 10 at the position in that category: Travis Konecny (37; ninth) and Owen Tippett (33; 10th). Philadelphia scored the second-most long-range goals by forwards (14), just behind the Washington Capitals (15), led by Tippett (four; tied for second in NHL behind Alex Ovechkin's five). The Zegras trade brought in a much-needed finisher around the net. He scored 14 high-danger goals in 81 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23 (87th percentile); he scored eight high-danger goals the previous two seasons but injuries limited him to 88 games during that span. -- Pete Jensen

Fantasy spin

Wing Matvei Michkov led NHL rookies in goals (26), even-strength points (46) and was tied for first in power-play goals (eight) and even-strength goals (18) last season. The 20-year-old was second among rookies in points (63), shots on goal (199) and primary assists (22). He was second on the Flyers in points last season, but his 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 25 games after the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 22) led the team, including 12 points in his final nine games after the team fired coach John Tortorella on March 27. His ice time also increased from 16:19 to 19:36 after the coaching change. Michkov is in the top 10 of the keeper/dynasty rankings and has 40-goal potential in his second NHL season. -- Chris Meaney

Examining how Matvei Michkov's cheating on offense is so effective

Projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Alex Bump -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Christian Dvorak -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Dennis Gilbert -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

