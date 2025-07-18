Kings add Perry, Armia to elevate 4th line; Ceci, Dumoulin on defense

Key arrivals

Corey Perry, F: During his 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Perry was Public Enemy No. 1 in the eyes of Kings fans. Now the 40-year-old pest and grinder is with the Kings after signing a one-year contract July 1 with the goal of helping them advance beyond the first round for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014. Perry had 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Edmonton Oilers last season. He's expected to bolster a fourth line that barely played in a six-game loss to Edmonton and provide a net-front presence on the power play. …Joel Armia, F: Another addition expected to elevate the fourth line, Armia had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Montreal Canadiens last season. The 32-year-old, who signed a two-year contract July 1, should also help out on the penalty kill. …Cody Ceci, D: The 31-year-old signed a four-year contract July 1 and will be part of a reconfigured third pair. He had 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) in 85 games last season for the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks, and three assists in 18 playoff games. …Brian Dumoulin, D: The 33-year-old signed a three-year contract July 1 and should pair with Ceci. …Anton Forsberg, G: Will back up Darcy Kuemper after signing a two-year contract July 1. The 32-year-old went 11-12-3 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and three shutouts in 30 games (27 starts) for the Ottawa Senators last season. … Ken Holland, GM: Replaces Rob Blake, who was general manager for eight seasons. Holland's 1,145 wins as a GM are fifth in NHL history and he won the Stanley Cup three times with the Detroit Red Wings (1998, 2002, 2008) during his 21 seasons. He was most recently Oilers GM for five seasons until his contract expired July 1, 2024.