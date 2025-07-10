Bruins hire Sturm, add forward depth after finishing last in Atlantic Division

On the cusp

Fraser Minten, F: The 21-year-old has 25 games of NHL experience to his name (three goals, two assists), including scoring one goal in six games last season with the Bruins after he was acquired as part of the deal that sent Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7. The center could make the jump to the Bruins as soon as this season, with their third-line center spot potentially up for grabs. He had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 37 AHL games last season. … Fabian Lysell, F: The 22-year-old has been on the cusp for a few years, but maybe this is the year he breaks through for the Bruins. Selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lysell had three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games with Boston last season, and 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 52 AHL games. The forward has skill but has yet to take the steps he needs to become an NHL regular. … James Hagens, F: The most likely scenario has the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft heading back to Boston College this fall, but Hagens has yet to state definitively that he’s ticketed for his sophomore season. He clearly wants to jump to the NHL as soon as possible, and the Bruins certainly could use the talent and skill the center possesses. If all goes well, Hagens should at least make the big club by April, as former linemates Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) did this past season. … Matej Blumel, F: The Bruins made an under-the-radar signing on July 1, inking former Dallas Stars prospect Blumel to a one-year, $875,000 contract. The 25-year-old Czech forward has just two goals in 13 NHL games but put up 72 points (39 goals, 33 assists) in 67 games with Texas of the AHL last season. On a team starved for offense, the Bruins could give Blumel a real shot to make the jump in 2025-26.