Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

Some valuable NHL players who are 26 years old or older, most notably Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (universal No. 1 fantasy player), should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this list. Some players who have not yet signed their entry-level contracts (e.g. Will Smith of San Jose Sharks, Matvei Michkov of Philadelphia Flyers) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be considered in long-term leagues because of their high fantasy upside once they eventually join their NHL teams.

---

1. Connor Bedard, F, CHI

2. Cale Makar, D, COL

3. Auston Matthews, F, TOR

4. Jack Hughes, F, NJD

5. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL

6. Jason Robertson, F, DAL

7. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT

8. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA

9. Tim Stützle, F, OTT

10. Adam Fox, D, NYR

11. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN

12. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF

13. Tage Thompson, F, BUF

14. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN

15. Matt Boldy, F, MIN

16. Moritz Seider, D, DET

17. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL

18. Cole Caufield, F, MTL

19. Matty Beniers, F, SEA

20. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS

21. Devon Levi, G, BUF

22. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM

23. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS

24. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR

25. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TBL

26. Clayton Keller, F, ARI

27. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR

28. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL

29. Logan Cooley, F, ARI

30. Luke Hughes, D, NJD

31. Jordan Kyrou, F, STL

32. Dawson Mercer, F, NJD

33. Owen Power, D, BUF

34. Trevor Zegras, F, ANA

35. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ

36. Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN

37. Bowen Byram, D, COL

38. Dylan Cozens, F, BUF

39. Robert Thomas, F, STL

40. Alex DeBrincat, F, DET

41. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL

42. Nico Hischier, F, NJD

43. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT

44. Josh Norris, F, OTT

45. Lucas Raymond, F, DET

46. Kent Johnson, F, CBJ

47. Mason McTavish, F, ANA

48. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL

49. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR

50. Lukas Reichel, F, CHI

51. Noah Dobson, D, NYI

52. Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, LAK

53. Jakob Chychrun, D, OTT

54. Filip Chytil, F, NYR

55. Yaroslav Askarov, G, NSH

56. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD

57. Simon Edvinsson, D, DET

58. Martin Necas, F, CAR

59. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK

60. JJ Peterka, F, BUF

61. William Eklund, F, SJS

62. Patrik Laine, F, CBJ

63. Drake Batherson, F, OTT

64. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR

65. Akira Schmid, G, NJD

66. Matthew Knies, F, TOR

67. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA

68. Sean Durzi, D, ARI

69. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

70. Stuart Skinner, G, EDM

71. Matias Maccelli, F, ARI

72. Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ

73. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL

74. Tyson Foerster, F, PHI

75. Shane Wright, F, SEA

76. Jamie Drysdale, D, ANA

77. Morgan Frost, F, PHI

78. Shane Pinto, F, OTT

79. Troy Terry, F, ANA

80. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL

81. Barrett Hayton, F, ARI

82. Carter Hart, G, PHI

83. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN

84. Calen Addison, D, MIN

85. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG

86. Simon Nemec, D, NJD

87. David Jiricek, D, CBJ

88. Marco Rossi, F, MIN

89. Spencer Knight, G, FLA

90. Alexander Holtz, F, NJD

91. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR

92. Casey Mittelstadt, F, BUF

93. Jiri Kulich, F, BUF

94. Anton Lundell, F, FLA

95. Zach Benson, F, BUF

96. Eetu Luostarinen, F, FLA

97. Kirby Dach, F, MTL

98. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY

99. Tye Kartye, F, SEA

100. Joseph Woll, G, TOR

Other players to consider in long-term leagues:

101. Matt Savoie, F, BUF

102. Olen Zellweger, D, ANA

103. Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA

104. Juuso Parssinen, F, NSH

105. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, F, MTL

106. Owen Tippett, F, PHI

107. Fabian Lysell, F, BOS

108. Rasmus Sandin, D, WSH

109. Joel Farabee, F, PHI

110. Connor McMichael, F, WSH

Key injury:

Jack Quinn, F, BUF