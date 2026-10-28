Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

FANTASY KEEPER / DYNASTY RANKINGS

NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more.

Elite players who are 26 years old or older should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this particular list. Recent NHL Draft picks who have yet to play in the NHL (e.g. Michael Hage, Caleb Desnoyers, Cole Eiserman, Tij Iginla) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be prioritized in long-term fantasy leagues. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Chris Meaney.

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1. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS

2. Connor Bedard, F, CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI

4. Lane Hutson, D, MTL

5. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL

6. Jack Hughes, F, NJD

7. Cole Caufield, F, MTL

8. Matt Boldy, F, MIN

9. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA

10. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA

11. Ivan Demidov, F, MTL

12. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN

13. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL

14. Dylan Guenther, F, UTA

15. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL

16. Will Smith, F, SJS

17. Beckett Sennecke, F, ANA

18. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR

19. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS

20. Porter Martone, F, PHI

21. Anton Frondell, F, CHI

22. Logan Cooley, F, UTA

23. Tim Stützle, F, OTT

24. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR

25. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT

26. Moritz Seider, D, DET

27. Jackson Blake, F, CAR

28. Logan Stankoven, F, CAR

29. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL

30. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ

31. Cole Hutson, D, WSH

32. Michael Misa, F, SJS

33. James Hagens, F, BOS

34. Lucas Raymond, F, DET

35. Dylan Holloway, F, STL

36. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR

37. Ryan Leonard, F, WSH

38. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI

39. Matthew Knies, F, CBJ

40. Jackson LaCombe, D, ANA

41. Roman Kantserov, F, CHI

42. Trevor Zegras, F, PHI

43. Fraser Minten, F, BOS

44. Gabe Perreault, F, NYR

45. Brock Faber, D, MIN (INJ.)

46. Spencer Knight, G, CHI

47. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS

48. Zayne Parekh, D, CGY

49. Luke Hughes, D, NJD

50. Jack Quinn, F, BUF

51. Emmitt Finnie, F, DET

52. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, F, DET

53. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG

54. Luke Evangelista, F, NJD

55. Zach Benson, F, BUF

56. Easton Cowan, F, TOR

57. JJ Peterka, F, BOS

58. Josh Doan, F, BUF

59. Matvei Gridin, F, CGY

60. Igor Chernyshov, F, SJS

61. Matt Coronato, F, CGY

62. Philip Broberg, D, STL

63. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK

64. Jakub Dobes, G, MTL

65. Devon Levi, G, EDM (INJ.)

66. Konsta Helenius, F, BUF

67. Ilya Protas, F, WSH

68. Mason McTavish, F, STL

69. Roger McQueen, F, ANA

70. Victor Eklund, F, NYI

71. Viggo Bjorck, F, WPG

72. Matt Savoie, F, EDM (INJ.)

73. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK

74. Frank Nazar, F, CHI

75. Trevor Connelly, F, VGK

76. Thomas Harley, D, DAL

77. Bowen Byram, D, CHI

78. Anton Lundell, F, FLA

79. Dylan Cozens, F, OTT

80. William Eklund, F, OTT (INJ.)

81. Alex Laferriere, F, LAK

82. Zack Bolduc, F, MTL

83. Mavrik Bourque, F, NSH

84. Egor Chinakhov, F, PIT (INJ.)

85. Collin Graf, F, SJS

86. T.J. Hughes, F, COL

87. Simon Nemec, D, CGY

88. Zeev Buium, D, VAN

89. Owen Power, D, BUF

90. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY

91. Jet Greaves, G, CBJ

92. Arturs Silovs, G, PIT

93. Carter Yakemchuk, D, OTT

94. Sam Rinzel, D, CHI

95. Alexander Nikishin, D, CAR

96. Danila Yurov, F, MIN

97. Oliver Kapanen, F, MTL

98. Marco Rossi, F, VAN

99. Artyom Levshunov, D, CHI

100. Berkly Catton, F, SEA

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Others to consider:

Dalibor Dvorsky, F, STL

Nikita Klepov, F, ANA

Will Cuylle, F, NYR

Peyton Krebs, F, BUF

Calum Ritchie, F, NYI (INJ.)

Kent Johnson, F, CBJ

Ben Kindel, F, PIT

Mackie Samoskevich, F, SEA

Matty Beniers, F, SEA

Matthew Wood, F, NSH

Alberts Smits, D, NYR

Adam Jiricek, D, STL

Sam Dickinson, D, SJS

Simon Edvinsson, D, DET (RFA)

Denton Mateychuk, D, CBJ

Olen Zellweger, D, BUF

Logan Mailloux, D, STL

Jamie Drysdale, D, PHI

David Reinbacher, D, MTL

Luca Cagnoni, D, SJS

Sebastian Cossa, G, UTA

Sergei Murashov, G, PIT

Trey Augustine, G, DET

Leevi Meriläinen, G, VAN

Dennis Hildeby, G, TBL