NHL.com ranks the top fantasy hockey players who are 25 years old or younger for keeper and dynasty leagues this season and beyond. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings
Most valuable 25-and-younger players for long-term leagues; season preview podcasts
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FANTASY KEEPER / DYNASTY RANKINGS
NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more.
Elite players who are 26 years old or older should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this particular list. Recent NHL Draft picks who have yet to play in the NHL (e.g. Michael Hage, Caleb Desnoyers, Cole Eiserman, Tij Iginla) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be prioritized in long-term fantasy leagues. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Chris Meaney.
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1. Macklin Celebrini, F, SJS
2. Connor Bedard, F, CHI
3. Matthew Schaefer, D, NYI
4. Lane Hutson, D, MTL
5. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
6. Jack Hughes, F, NJD
7. Cole Caufield, F, MTL
8. Matt Boldy, F, MIN
9. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA
10. Cutter Gauthier, F, ANA
11. Ivan Demidov, F, MTL
12. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
13. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL
14. Dylan Guenther, F, UTA
15. Jacob Fowler, G, MTL
16. Will Smith, F, SJS
17. Beckett Sennecke, F, ANA
18. Gavin McKenna, F, TOR
19. Ivar Stenberg, F, SJS
20. Porter Martone, F, PHI
21. Anton Frondell, F, CHI
22. Logan Cooley, F, UTA
23. Tim Stützle, F, OTT
24. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
25. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
26. Moritz Seider, D, DET
27. Jackson Blake, F, CAR
28. Logan Stankoven, F, CAR
29. Jimmy Snuggerud, F, STL
30. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ
31. Cole Hutson, D, WSH
32. Michael Misa, F, SJS
33. James Hagens, F, BOS
34. Lucas Raymond, F, DET
35. Dylan Holloway, F, STL
36. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR
37. Ryan Leonard, F, WSH
38. Matvei Michkov, F, PHI
39. Matthew Knies, F, CBJ
40. Jackson LaCombe, D, ANA
41. Roman Kantserov, F, CHI
42. Trevor Zegras, F, PHI
43. Fraser Minten, F, BOS
44. Gabe Perreault, F, NYR
45. Brock Faber, D, MIN (INJ.)
46. Spencer Knight, G, CHI
47. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SJS
48. Zayne Parekh, D, CGY
49. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
50. Jack Quinn, F, BUF
51. Emmitt Finnie, F, DET
52. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, F, DET
53. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG
54. Luke Evangelista, F, NJD
55. Zach Benson, F, BUF
56. Easton Cowan, F, TOR
57. JJ Peterka, F, BOS
58. Josh Doan, F, BUF
59. Matvei Gridin, F, CGY
60. Igor Chernyshov, F, SJS
61. Matt Coronato, F, CGY
62. Philip Broberg, D, STL
63. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
64. Jakub Dobes, G, MTL
65. Devon Levi, G, EDM (INJ.)
66. Konsta Helenius, F, BUF
67. Ilya Protas, F, WSH
68. Mason McTavish, F, STL
69. Roger McQueen, F, ANA
70. Victor Eklund, F, NYI
71. Viggo Bjorck, F, WPG
72. Matt Savoie, F, EDM (INJ.)
73. Quinton Byfield, F, LAK
74. Frank Nazar, F, CHI
75. Trevor Connelly, F, VGK
76. Thomas Harley, D, DAL
77. Bowen Byram, D, CHI
78. Anton Lundell, F, FLA
79. Dylan Cozens, F, OTT
80. William Eklund, F, OTT (INJ.)
81. Alex Laferriere, F, LAK
82. Zack Bolduc, F, MTL
83. Mavrik Bourque, F, NSH
84. Egor Chinakhov, F, PIT (INJ.)
85. Collin Graf, F, SJS
86. T.J. Hughes, F, COL
87. Simon Nemec, D, CGY
88. Zeev Buium, D, VAN
89. Owen Power, D, BUF
90. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
91. Jet Greaves, G, CBJ
92. Arturs Silovs, G, PIT
93. Carter Yakemchuk, D, OTT
94. Sam Rinzel, D, CHI
95. Alexander Nikishin, D, CAR
96. Danila Yurov, F, MIN
97. Oliver Kapanen, F, MTL
98. Marco Rossi, F, VAN
99. Artyom Levshunov, D, CHI
100. Berkly Catton, F, SEA
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Others to consider:
Dalibor Dvorsky, F, STL
Nikita Klepov, F, ANA
Will Cuylle, F, NYR
Peyton Krebs, F, BUF
Calum Ritchie, F, NYI (INJ.)
Kent Johnson, F, CBJ
Ben Kindel, F, PIT
Mackie Samoskevich, F, SEA
Matty Beniers, F, SEA
Matthew Wood, F, NSH
Alberts Smits, D, NYR
Adam Jiricek, D, STL
Sam Dickinson, D, SJS
Simon Edvinsson, D, DET (RFA)
Denton Mateychuk, D, CBJ
Olen Zellweger, D, BUF
Logan Mailloux, D, STL
Jamie Drysdale, D, PHI
David Reinbacher, D, MTL
Luca Cagnoni, D, SJS
Sebastian Cossa, G, UTA
Sergei Murashov, G, PIT
Trey Augustine, G, DET
Leevi Meriläinen, G, VAN
Dennis Hildeby, G, TBL