Chara's relentless work ethic led to 'illustrious career,' HHOF

It would be easy to say that the most iconic moment of Zdeno Chara’s career was when he stood on the ice in Vancouver, beard full and smile wide, and raised the Stanley Cup in 2011. He had just led the Boston Bruins through seven grueling games against the Vancouver Canucks in one of the most entertaining Cup Finals in NHL history, and the prize was his.

But perhaps it was eight years later, as Chara neared the end of one of the more unlikely careers in NHL history, in a moment that exemplified exactly who he was, what he meant, and why, on Tuesday, he was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

During Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, the hulking defenseman had taken a puck to the face and his availability for Game 5 was in question. He had multiple fractures in his jaw, necessitating pins to hold it in place. His diet had been reduced mostly to liquids.

And yet, there he was on the ice for the introductions at TD Garden before Game 5, a shield and jaw protector over his face, to the overwhelming cheers of the capacity crowd. He would play the remainder of the series, a devastating seven-game loss that served as the closest he would get to lifting the Cup for a second time.

It was that toughness, that defiance of conventional wisdom, that leadership, that belief that he could outwork and out-try anyone, that sheer determination that allowed Chara to succeed in the NHL beyond anything anyone else could have imagined.

“It’s so well deserved for him,” longtime Bruins teammate Patrice Bergeron said on Tuesday, moments after the announcement. “Honestly, [my wife and I] said, 'Well, there’s no surprise there.'”