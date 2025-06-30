Bruins draft picks Hagens, Moore shake off travel delays, make 1st skate

BOSTON -- James Hagens and Will Moore would have been forgiven had they found it all too much. After a whirlwind weekend in Los Angeles, where both were selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft -- Hagens at No. 7 and Moore at No. 51 -- they were set to head back east on Saturday.

But it wasn’t that easy.

Instead, they found themselves landing in Boston at 3 a.m. Monday morning, mere hours before they were scheduled to be at Warrior Ice Arena for the start of Bruins development camp. After they did their testing, coaches told them that they could skip the on-ice portion and, at 9:30 a.m., the team tweeted out that due to travel delays, they wouldn’t skate.

Meanwhile, Hagens and Moore had taken one look at each other, standing by stalls that were only dreams a mere three days ago, and asked if, instead, they could. Fifteen minutes later, the players took the ice in their newly issued Bruins jerseys, their names in white across black name plates.

“When you have a chance to put on the Bruin jersey, you can’t say no,” Hagens said. “It doesn’t matter what flight delay or how much sleep you get, this is a dream come true. This is the first time you put on the jersey -- you’d have to cut off my leg to tell me I couldn’t get on that ice.”