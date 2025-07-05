Byers dies at 61, reached Stanley Cup Final twice with Bruins

Lyndon Byers, who played nine NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990, has died at the age of 61.

Selected by the Bruins in the second round (No. 39) of the 1982 NHL Draft, Byers had 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and 1,081 penalty minutes in 279 NHL games with Boston and the San Jose Sharks, and four points (two goals, two assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

With 959 penalty minutes for the Bruins from 1983-92, Byers ranks 11th on their all-time list.

After his final NHL season with the Sharks in 1992-93, Byers was a longtime radio personality on WAAF in Boston and also appeared in TV shows and movies.

"The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyndon Byers," the team said in a statement Saturday. "Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style and was a key cog on the B’s teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990.

"Following his playing career, Lyndon spent some 25 years as a local radio personality, entertaining scores of New Englanders every day with his quick wit and boisterous voice.

"A son of Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Lyndon became a true Bostonian and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Annie, and son, Will, during this very difficult time."