Hagens lands at right spot for Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft

It hadn’t always seemed likely that he would be available for the Bruins. Not only were the New York Islanders believed to be in pursuit of the Hauppauge, New York, native, after taking Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick in the draft, but Hagens had been considered a potential top-five pick.

His stock had fallen, as others had risen, in recent days and weeks until it seemed possible that he could still be available for the Bruins.

“You look back at James’ track record, he’s been a prolific point producer,” Sweeney said. “If you’d seen him in World Juniors, again, against his peer group, he was in the upper echelon of production side of things. There’s been a few players, you’re right, that have gone into college hockey at that age and have been better overall, but there’s no shame in the type of year he had, playing on the top line on one of the top teams in the country.

“So there’s no concern on our part thinking he took a step back from a production standpoint. He will be perfectly fine moving forward and that’s why we drafted him. We feel he’s a guy that can help generate offensively and continue to round out his game, 200-foot game, but wants to play in every situation, and has produced at every level that he’s been at.”

The slide ended in what seems like a perfect marriage. The Bruins have been searching for a No. 1 center since they lost their top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, to retirement in the summer of 2023.

They had wanted an impactful player. In Hagens, they believe that’s exactly what they got.

“He’s excelled against his peer group at every opportunity he’s had,” Sweeney said. “His production at the [National Team Development] Program is amongst the best that’s ever played. There’s been some pretty special players that have gone through there. He went into college hockey, played on the top line. We believe in the player, what he’s done.”

Listed at 5-foot-11, 177 pounds, Hagens said he had been able to get his weight up to 190 in the gym.

Describing his game, Hagens said, “Just excitement. A player that has a really good hockey IQ, loves to skate with the puck, is an exciting player to watch, that’ll put his heart and soul on the line, give his all to the team.”

The hope, perhaps, is that in short order, it could be Hagens distributing the puck to forward David Pastrnak on the Bruins’ top line.

It’s something Hagens wouldn’t mind himself.

Asked about his future plans, including about returning to BC next season, Hagens said, “I can’t give you an answer because I don’t know myself. But I want to play in the NHL. I’m sure it’s everyone else’s goal, so we’ll see.”

For his part, Sweeney said there would be “no hurry to try and fast track James.”