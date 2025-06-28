Hagens lands at right spot for Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft

James Hagens has long admired Happy Gilmore.
So when Adam Sandler appeared on screen at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to announce the Boston Bruins' first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, dressed as the title character from his favorite movie, Hagens glanced over at his mom and a smile stole over his face.
This was his favorite movie. Maybe this was his moment.
Hagens had waited longer than anticipated to hear his name called at the draft, having once been expected to go as high as the top pick. Now, at No. 7, Hagens felt everything coming together.
“It was just right away the coolest thing and then as he starts talking, you hope to hear that he’s gonna say Boston College and he ended up saying Boston College and I waited an extra second to hear my name, stood up, from there it was just nuts,” Hagens said.
It didn’t feel real. But it was.
The Bruins had gone with the obvious pick at No. 7, a player who not only has spent the past season playing down the street at Boston College, but also a player who fills an area of serious need for Boston, a center. As general manager Don Sweeney said, “We’re very happy that James was there.”
Hagens, too, was thrilled.
“It’s the coolest thing in the world,” said Hagens, who had approximately 50 members of his family in Los Angeles with him. “It’s close to home. It’s nice for my parents. I wanted to go to school in Boston. Turns out I’m a Boston Bruin now. It all worked out.”