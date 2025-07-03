Hagens eager to challenge for roster spot with Bruins

No. 7 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, will 'work towards that' after development camp

Hagens_Bruins-2025DevCamp_up-close-view

© Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

BOSTON -- Every time James Hagens is asked about his impending return to Boston College for his sophomore season, his answers have left room to maneuver, have left the tiniest space for his college career to be over, for his Boston Bruins future to start sooner than anticipated.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Hagens said, when asked on Thursday if he was expecting to go back to BC in the fall. "It'll be nice talking to the staff, being able to hear what they have to say. It's a talk you have to have with your family, coaches and staff with the Bruins."

The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft spent last season watching his linemates ready themselves for the NHL, centering Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), each of whom made his NHL debut at the end of 2024-25. At the time, Hagens could only dream about what the draft could hold for him.

Now, he knows. And he's leaving the wiggle room for that next stage to start as soon as possible, even if he knows it's a longshot.

"You want to be able to put on muscle, gain weight. You want to be ready," Hagens said. "You want to be able to work for a roster spot at the Bruins, whether that's going back to school or doing it right away. I want to be a Bruin really bad, so no matter the timeline, I'll work towards that."

It's something the Bruins like hearing, even as they're measured in their approach to his eagerness.

"It's a conversation that will have to be had," player development coordinator Adam McQuaid said.
"It's kind of crazy to think that this time last week that the draft hadn't even happened right? So a lot's happened in a short period of time. … You do like that he has that mindset and that goal, as soon as possible, but we'll talk through it.

"It's a long game. So we'll figure out what's the best path for him."

On Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena, Hagens took the ice for the first time in a game situation, as the Bruins finished their development camp with a scrimmage. And the fans were ready.

It had been quite some time since there was a buzz around the Bruins development camp. Perhaps it was Charlie McAvoy at development camp in 2016, perhaps David Pastrnak in 2014. Maybe it goes as far back as Dougie Hamilton in 2011 or even Tyler Seguin in 2010.

The Bruins had not had a top 10 pick in the NHL Draft since Hamilton went No. 9 in 2011 and hadn't had a higher pick since Seguin went No. 2 in 2010 until they got the No. 7 pick that went to Hagens.

But on Thursday, the stands at Warrior Ice Arena were well populated, more than a few in their No. 88 Pastrnak jerseys, all of them watching as the future of their Bruins took the ice.

"It's awesome being able to get on the ice, put a Bruins jersey on," Hagens said. "It felt great being able to go out there and play in a 5-on-5, 3-on-3, all different scenarios. It was awesome."

James Hagens drafted 7th overall by Bruins

He had already impressed the Bruins staff by the way he entered development camp, when Hagens and fellow draft pick William Moore (No. 51) asked to go on the ice on Monday after multiple flight cancellations had them arriving to their hotel at 4 a.m. from Los Angeles ahead of 7 a.m. physical testing.

They had been excused, but they wanted to be out there. It made a statement.

"The biggest thing for me was the first day, the way he came in and jumped right in and had no excuses for difficult travel where maybe some guys would make excuses," McQuaid said. "That said a lot to me and left a really good first impression."

With the likeliest scenario that Hagens does return to BC, the Bruins staff will be keeping a close eye on him, looking to see what he does with the opportunities he's given with Leonard and Perreault gone.

"I think in some ways, it's going to benefit him," McQuaid said. "Just continuing to ramp up the compete level and consistent impact that he's capable of having. I think that's the big thing for a lot of young players is just bringing the consistency night in and night out. It's not always going to be perfect but just bringing the effort and wanting to be a driver and difference maker like he wants to be is going to help him along in that process."

Seeing those stands filled and those jerseys on was yet another enticement for Hagens, who knows what Boston fandom is like from his time at BC, but got a glimpse of another level on Thursday.

"This is really cool, when you're on the ice, these kids could be out by the pool, out in the sun and they're showing up to the rink to watch us out there," Hagens said. "It's so cool. These fans take so much pride in the Bruins and to be a part of this, you want to be able to give your heart and soul back to them."

Related Content

Bruins draft picks Hagens, Moore shake off travel delays, make 1st skate

Hagens lands at right spot for Bruins in 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News

Van Riemsdyk signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Red Wings

Orlov signs 2-year, $13 million contract with Sharks

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Frost signs 2-year, $8.75 million contract with Flames

Lindgren signs 4-year, $18 million contract with Kraken

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

Schaefer suits up for Islanders for 1st time in front of sold-out crowd

Burns signs 1-year contract with Avalanche

Misa out to ‘prove myself’ to Sharks at development camp

Marleau joined by son Landon at Sharks development camp

Nyquist signs 1-year, $3.25 million contract with Jets 

Pius Suter signs 2-year, $8.25 million contract with Blues

Korczak signs 4-year, $13 million contract with Golden Knights

Rangers ‘thrilled’ to sign Gavrikov, look to improve play in own zone

Simmonds shares expertise as guest coach at Flyers development camp

Oilers 'hungry' to get back to Cup Final with new additions

Allen signs 5-year, $9 million contract to remain with Devils