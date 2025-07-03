Hagens eager to challenge for roster spot with Bruins

BOSTON -- Every time James Hagens is asked about his impending return to Boston College for his sophomore season, his answers have left room to maneuver, have left the tiniest space for his college career to be over, for his Boston Bruins future to start sooner than anticipated.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Hagens said, when asked on Thursday if he was expecting to go back to BC in the fall. "It'll be nice talking to the staff, being able to hear what they have to say. It's a talk you have to have with your family, coaches and staff with the Bruins."

The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft spent last season watching his linemates ready themselves for the NHL, centering Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), each of whom made his NHL debut at the end of 2024-25. At the time, Hagens could only dream about what the draft could hold for him.

Now, he knows. And he's leaving the wiggle room for that next stage to start as soon as possible, even if he knows it's a longshot.

"You want to be able to put on muscle, gain weight. You want to be ready," Hagens said. "You want to be able to work for a roster spot at the Bruins, whether that's going back to school or doing it right away. I want to be a Bruin really bad, so no matter the timeline, I'll work towards that."

It's something the Bruins like hearing, even as they're measured in their approach to his eagerness.

"It's a conversation that will have to be had," player development coordinator Adam McQuaid said.

"It's kind of crazy to think that this time last week that the draft hadn't even happened right? So a lot's happened in a short period of time. … You do like that he has that mindset and that goal, as soon as possible, but we'll talk through it.

"It's a long game. So we'll figure out what's the best path for him."

On Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena, Hagens took the ice for the first time in a game situation, as the Bruins finished their development camp with a scrimmage. And the fans were ready.

It had been quite some time since there was a buzz around the Bruins development camp. Perhaps it was Charlie McAvoy at development camp in 2016, perhaps David Pastrnak in 2014. Maybe it goes as far back as Dougie Hamilton in 2011 or even Tyler Seguin in 2010.

The Bruins had not had a top 10 pick in the NHL Draft since Hamilton went No. 9 in 2011 and hadn't had a higher pick since Seguin went No. 2 in 2010 until they got the No. 7 pick that went to Hagens.

But on Thursday, the stands at Warrior Ice Arena were well populated, more than a few in their No. 88 Pastrnak jerseys, all of them watching as the future of their Bruins took the ice.

"It's awesome being able to get on the ice, put a Bruins jersey on," Hagens said. "It felt great being able to go out there and play in a 5-on-5, 3-on-3, all different scenarios. It was awesome."