2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Hi everyone. I can't even begin to express how incredible an experience the draft was in Los Angeles.

I was able to get to Los Angeles with my family on Wednesday night and got to play at the Riviera Country Club on Thursday morning, which was fabulous. It was really nice to experience that course with all the prospects. From there, we had a little reception, and we were able to hang out and all be together. It's awesome when you see other players and see other people. You're meeting guys that are playing and getting ready to get drafted at all these different teams in the NHL, so it's special.

The media availability on Thursday morning was good. But I'm glad I will no longer be asked, 'Where do you think you're going to end up?' It's nice knowing I won't have to be asked that again since I now know where I ended up. You put your heart and soul into everything for this week so it is a relief when it goes well.

The Top Prospects Clinic on Friday morning was special, especially when you're in this opportunity with the chance to be able to give back a little to the kids who look up to you as a role model. To go on the ice and to make an impact in the community ... there's nothing better.

So my suit for the draft was designed by Jeremy, the brother of New York Rangers forward Gabriel Perreault. He has a shop in Chicago. I went with the light blue ... kind of an L.A. look, a lighter color. A summertime feel. I was really happy with how it turned out. I thought it looked really good.

The red carpet heading into L.A. Live's Peacock Theater was quite an experience. It was so cool being able to walk the red carpet, to have a bunch of people surrounding you. It's kind of your first time where you're outside of hockey or you feel like you're in a really big moment. I had a smile on my face the whole time. It was gorgeous outside and it was really cool.

Once we got inside the theater, we're sitting down, and you're just waiting to see when your name is called. Once you hear it, it's a sigh of relief. It's exciting and you're talking to your family.

I had a wave of emotions. You really don't know what to expect, but I'm really happy with how it turned out. To be back in Boston is great ... it's a second home for me.

In addition to being drafted by the Bruins, to have the announcement of the pick by Happy Gilmore was just amazing. I'm sitting there and up on the screen pops someone you grew up watching on TV for so many years. He's the star of my favorite movie, so it was so cool. Adam Sandler even mentioned Boston College in the announcement ... it's just a moment you can't put into words. You kind of black out in the moment, but it is funny when you're looking up and you see him up on the screen.

Doing all the media after the selection was really cool. You're down there, going through the media. It was special, to be honest. It's just something that only happens once so you really have to just soak it in.

I'm heading to Boston on Saturday night to be ready for development camp on Monday. I just want to be ready to go once I show up. I'll see when I'm there what the coaching staff sees for me. I just want to be able to show up to camp ready and show what type of player I am.

Thanks for reading all season. Enjoy the summer!