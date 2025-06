For Happy Gilmore, it was all in the Boston Bruins pick.

Adam Sandler dressed as the iconic title character from the comedy classic "Happy Gilmore," to announce the Bruins No. 7 selection, James Hagens, in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“My name is Happy Gilmore, how are you?” Sandler said in the video while sporting a Bruins jersey. “Proud to be part of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Boston Bruins select from Boston College, James Hagens. Way to go homie!”