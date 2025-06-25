Bruins reveal new jerseys with video featuring Michael J. Fox

Fox and Neely go way back as friends, meeting early in both of their careers in Vancouver when Neely was playing with the Canucks. Fox was at Neely’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2005.

In the video, Fox calls Neely with the idea of going back to the jersey look that he wore during his playing days.

In response, Neely makes a mysterious phone call and gives an order to “Send in 73.”

Back in Fox’s apartment, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (who wears number 73) appears “from the future.” Dressed up as an old man and walking in with a cane, the 27-year-old sits next to Fox and gives him one of the new Bruins jerseys.

“Michael, I’m here from the future and I’ve got a special delivery from your good buddy Cam,” McAvoy says. “Boston built, powered by tradition.”

On his way out, McAvoy says, “Where I’m going, I don’t need my skates,” a nod to the iconic line from the movie.

Looks like the Bruins are going back… back to the future.