Geekie signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Bruins

26-year-old forward set NHL career highs in goals, assists, points this season

geekie_bruins_jun29

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Morgan Geekie signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The 26-year-old forward set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (24) and points (57) in 77 games this season, his second with Boston. He could have become a restricted free agent on Tuesday.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round (No. 67) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Geekie has 159 points (72 goals, 87 assists) in 333 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Bruins, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

