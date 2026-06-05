McNabb hit in face with puck, leaves Game 2 of Cup Final for Golden Knights

Defenseman has 7 points in playoffs for Vegas

mcnabb-injury-game-2

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brayden McNabb took a puck to the face at 10:52 of the first period, and the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman did not return for the second against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

McNabb was in front of the Golden Knights net when he was hit in the face by a slap shot from Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Players immediately put their hands up to alert officials to the injury to McNabb, who quickly went to Vegas’ locker room holding his hand over his mouth and nose.

ESPN reported that McNabb had been taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old has seven points (one goal, six assists) and is averaging 20:53 of ice time in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games. McNabb had the first three-assist game of his career, regular season or playoffs, to help the Golden Knights defeat the Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 on Tuesday. 

McNabb, who helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023, has 33 blocked shots this postseason after leading them with 142 blocked shots in 63 regular-season games. His 1,417 blocked shots and 1,469 hits with Vegas are both first in Golden Knights history.

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