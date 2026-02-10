Team Canada goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Goaltending will be an integral part of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. To provide insight into the strengths and and weaknesses of each country’s goalies, we have borrowed a project from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and charted goals against by some of the goaltenders we will see in this tournament. Doing so allows us to see what patterns emerge that might be targeted and what areas should be avoided.
Today, Team Canada, which plays its first game of the tournament against Team Czechia on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).
Jordan Binnington
The St. Louis Blues goalie is the presumed starter after backstopping Canada to a win in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, despite eight wins in 32 games and an NHL career-worst .864 save percentage this season. Binnington typically is at his best when doubted, hasn’t given up a lot of low-percentage goals this season, and should benefit playing behind a Canadian defense that will be stingier and more predictable than what has fronted him in St. Louis. The big question will be whether he can flip the switch with momentum-changing saves on more dangerous chances like he did in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, because there weren’t many signs of that while tracking his last 100 goals in the NHL.