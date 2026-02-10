Team Canada goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Create chaos, go left: Given how strong a season he is having, it’s not surprising there aren’t a lot of glaring weaknesses on Thompson’s goal chart in terms of either a location of scoring-chance type. The only number way below the tracked average was broken plays from bounces off sticks, skates and legs around the crease, which were the primary factor on 16 (32 percent) of the tracked goals, well above the 14 percent average. Not that any team wants to leave themselves relying on bounces, but given how good Thompson is reacting to open looks -- he only gave up one clean-shot goal -- getting bodies to the net to take away sightlines and produce more of them is a smart bet. Even then, he was way better than the 15.1 percent average, with two goals on screens. If there was a trend among the bounces, it came from more goals outside his left, or blocker side, pad.

East-west but still elevate: Thompson was slightly better than most even on his second-worst statistical category, with 22 percent of the goals coming on plays across the middle of the ice compared to the 22.1 percent average. His results were worse on plays completed below the hash marks, which accounted for 10 goals. Even then, it’s important to get shots up quickly because his conservative positioning almost always gives him a chance to get an outstretched pad across. Also, his flexibility usually means he also gets a glove over top of that pad, which is why so few clean plays went in along the ice.

Low-high and quick: Of eight goals where a one-timer was the primary factor, six came on pass-outs from below or near the goal line, with some catching Thompson flat along his goal line from close range, and others catching him moving out from further away.

Kuemper’s save percentage dropped to .900 this season with the Los Angeles Kings from the .922 last season that earned him top-three voting for the Vezina Trophy as top goalie in the NHL, but he is less than four years removed from winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and plays a steady, balanced style that should fit behind Canada’s defense. Still, with Binnington and Thompson ahead on this depth chart, we only tracked 50 of his 90 goals this season.