Sanheim ready to do ‘anything’ to help Team Canada win gold at Olympics

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Sanheim is ready for whatever role Canada might need him to fill at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"It's Team Canada," the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman said Thursday. "I think guys would do anything. I'll fill water bottles if they need me to."

Sanheim might do a bit more than, but as one of eight defensemen, he likely won't play as much as his team-high 24:01 per game with the Flyers.

Even if it's closer to the 17:22 he averaged at the 4 Nations Face-Off he'll be happy. That came in three games, after he was a healthy scratch for the tournament opener.

"I started out not playing and worked my way in, and (the Olympics will be) much of the same, just kind of whatever's asked of me I'm going to accept and do," Sanheim said. "Ultimately just want the team to do well and have a chance to win gold."

Playing and winning gold with Canada at the 4 Nations gave him an idea of what Olympic hockey would be like.

"I thought it was a good learning experience that will help a lot of us in this tournament," he said. "And just being around those guys every day, what they do, how they prepare, and then winning on top of it, I think that's setting myself up good moving into this tournament and I'm really excited to get back with a lot of those guys."