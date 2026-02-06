Thompson sharp in return to Capitals, ready for Olympics with Canada

WASHINGTON -- Logan Thompson looks ready for the Olympic spotlight.

Thompson made 27 saves in his return from an upper-body injury to help the Washington Capitals defeat the Nashville Predators 4-2 at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

It was Capitals’ final game before the 28-year-old goalie leaves to represent Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and a victory they desperately needed to keep pace in the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoff race.

Washington (29-23-7) remained four points behind the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division and pulled within four points of the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the conference. Thompson played a big role in that in his first game since a 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 27.

“Probably as good a performance in the net as we’ve had all season long,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “He was fantastic tonight right from the start, made so many big saves in that game. And I’ll be honest with you, we weren’t very good, so without that performance, we’re not getting two points tonight.”

After missing the previous four games, Thompson was eager to play in at least one game before heading to Milano Cortina. Along with forward Tom Wilson, who scored the Capitals’ first goal on Thursday, Thompson hopes to help Team Canada come home with the Olympic gold medal.

So, Thompson playing well against the Predators not only was important for the Capitals, but it also helped him shake off some rust before joining Team Canada.

“Yeah, obviously, I wanted to play all of these games,” he said. “I unfortunately wasn’t able to, but, yeah, it’s important to get this one before the break and feeling good and confidence going into this big tournament.”