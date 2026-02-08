Canada carries gold-or-bust expectations into Milano Cortina Olympics

TORONTO -- There’s an area in Hockey Canada’s Calgary-based headquarters known as the Hockey Shrine. It’s a meeting space full of photos of and tributes to championship Canadian teams of the past, whether they be from the Olympics, Canada Cup, World Cup of Hockey, World Junior Championship, World Championship -- the list goes on.
It’s a snapshot of a country’s rich hockey past.
And a reminder of how high the golden bar continues to be set for the future.
Just ask Sidney Crosby, arguably the country’s most decorated player when it comes to the international stage.
“It means a lot, playing hockey, being Canadian, there's a lot of expectations,” the Pittsburgh Penguins captain said. “(And) the expectation when you go to the Olympics is to win gold.”
For him, nothing else is acceptable. It hasn’t been in the past. And it certainly won’t be in the next couple of weeks at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
And if there's anyone who can translate that mindset to his teammates, it’s Crosby.
There’s a reason, after all, he’s unofficially known as Captain Canada. Check his resume. He’s won gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games, 2005 World Juniors and 2015 Worlds, and helped his country win the World Cup of Hockey 2016. His most recent triumph: captaining Team Canada to the championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.
In the process, he produced one of the most iconic moments in Canadian culture, scoring what’s forever since been known as the Golden Goal in overtime of the 2010 championship game in Vancouver that gave Canada a dramatic 3-2 victory against Team USA.
That moment, and team, were among the many on display in the Hockey Shrine when Hockey Canada welcomed 92 invited players from its men’s, women’s and para hockey teams to attend its National Teams Orientation Camp from Aug. 26-28. It was a gathering of athletes that Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations, referred to as “the first step towards our goal of winning triple gold in February.”