NHL players arrive at Winter Olympics fueled by adrenaline, pride, camaraderie

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- They had flown overnight across the Atlantic Ocean, grabbed their gear at baggage claim, taken a whirlwind tour of the Olympic Village and practiced for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

And they were soaking up every second of it, fueled by dreams and adrenaline.

“I’m not too tired right now,” Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “My excitement level has completely taken over for my lack of sleep, so definitely going to get a good sleep tonight, though.”

NHL players are participating in the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, and you could see why they wanted to return so badly this weekend.

They are making the men’s hockey tournament the best it can be and promoting their sport on a global stage. At the same time, they’re having an unforgettable experience, representing their countries, meeting athletes from around the world.

Some NHL players were able to travel to Milan ahead of the main group, including Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (Germany), Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter (Switzerland) and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Czechia), who served as flag-bearers for their countries at the Olympic opening ceremony Friday.

Most NHL players boarded charter planes in the New York area Saturday evening -- one plane from Newark International Airport, four from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At JFK, a group of Team Sweden players pushed tables together to hang out at an airport restaurant while U.S. coach Mike Sullivan sat nearby. Martin Necas hugged Colorado Avalanche teammate Brock Nelson before the forwards went their separate ways, Necas to play for Team Czechia, Nelson for the U.S. Some players had wives and kids with them. Tkachuk walked around with a handheld camcorder, making home movies.

Each flight was about 7 1/2 hours and landed in Milan on Sunday morning. As NHL players exited baggage claim, paparazzi waited to snap pictures and video clips. While his teammates sat on a bus, Team Sweden defenseman Erik Karlsson walked out of the terminal carrying cases of bottled water to make sure they stayed hydrated.

The Americans went to a nearby hotel, where they rode up an escalator and were welcomed by volunteers chanting, “USA!” They watched an inspirational video and received their U.S. Olympic team gear.

“You dream of going to the Olympics to play, but you also dream of the gear, to be honest,” center Dylan Larkin said with a laugh. “It is cool to get geared up.”

NHL players can buy whatever they want, but you can’t buy gear like that. You must earn it.

“It’s an honor,” center Jack Eichel said. “Listen, you’re representing your country. You’re getting to wear your country’s colors. You think about all the other great athletes in the Olympic Village that are wearing the same uniform as you from the United States, that have competed their whole life and done so much, dedicated their time to being here. It’s great. We’re really grateful.

“I think it’s more so the fact that it says ‘USA’ and what that means. I think that’s the best part about it.”

NHL players from several countries stopped at the Olympic Village, ate at the cafeteria and checked out their rooms.

Tkachuk had his camcorder out again.

“A lot of the athletes in there actually really liked it,” he said. “They were waving at it. I tried to get them to say their name and what sport they’re with. We’ve only had one meal there and only had a couple hours but met a lot of people that are really nice. It’s really, really cool to get to know them.

“Kind of toured it all. It’s wild. It’s a wild place, and it’s been really just cool to see everything. You dream as a young kid playing in the Olympics, the Olympic Village, being around the other best athletes in the world.

“Honestly, can’t believe I’m a part of it.”

Team Canada forward Mark Stone said he chatted with some speedskaters about their sport.

“I asked probably more questions in a 10-minute span talking with them than I have asked about hockey in the last 20 years,” he said. “It’s just fascinating to be a part of it, to be a part of more than just a hockey team. You’re part of a country that’s all competing for gold medals and bronze medals and silver medals, really just competing for a country. It’s a special feeling.”

NHL players usually stay in single rooms in posh hotels on the road. Here, they are doubling up in spartan rooms in the Olympic Village, and they’re loving it. It’s like a college dorm in décor and decorum.

“It’s minimalistic, but it’s got everything we need,” Sweden forward Lucas Raymond said. “It’s got a bed, a bathroom. Yeah, I mean, I think that’s a part of it. I think that’s part of the experience, being in the Olympic Village. It’s a fun tournament and fun to hang out with all the guys.”

Raymond is rooming with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

“I don’t know if he’s a snorer,” Raymond said, “but we’ll find out tonight.”

That might not be the only noise issue. In the U.S. area, across the hall from brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes are the Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew.

“If we hear someone go through a wall in the middle of the night,” Eichel said, “we probably know where it came from.”

As if all that weren’t special enough, there was practice. The Olympic rings were everywhere -- on the ice, on the boards, on video boards, on banners. In Santagiulia Arena, the main rink, they loomed large in one end zone.

“There’s something about it,” Team Switzerland defenseman Roman Josi said. “When you step out here, you see all the Olympic logos and everything, just the setup. It’s pretty cool to be back.”

