NHL players arrive at Winter Olympics fueled by adrenaline, pride, camaraderie

MILAN -- They had flown overnight across the Atlantic Ocean, grabbed their gear at baggage claim, taken a whirlwind tour of the Olympic Village and practiced for the first time at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

And they were soaking up every second of it, fueled by dreams and adrenaline.

“I’m not too tired right now,” Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “My excitement level has completely taken over for my lack of sleep, so definitely going to get a good sleep tonight, though.”

NHL players are participating in the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, and you could see why they wanted to return so badly this weekend.

They are making the men’s hockey tournament the best it can be and promoting their sport on a global stage. At the same time, they’re having an unforgettable experience, representing their countries, meeting athletes from around the world.

Some NHL players were able to travel to Milan ahead of the main group, including Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (Germany), Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter (Switzerland) and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Czechia), who served as flag-bearers for their countries at the Olympic opening ceremony Friday.

Most NHL players boarded charter planes in the New York area Saturday evening -- one plane from Newark International Airport, four from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

At JFK, a group of Team Sweden players pushed tables together to hang out at an airport restaurant while U.S. coach Mike Sullivan sat nearby. Martin Necas hugged Colorado Avalanche teammate Brock Nelson before the forwards went their separate ways, Necas to play for Team Czechia, Nelson for the U.S. Some players had wives and kids with them. Tkachuk walked around with a handheld camcorder, making home movies.

Each flight was about 7 1/2 hours and landed in Milan on Sunday morning. As NHL players exited baggage claim, paparazzi waited to snap pictures and video clips. While his teammates sat on a bus, Team Sweden defenseman Erik Karlsson walked out of the terminal carrying cases of bottled water to make sure they stayed hydrated.

The Americans went to a nearby hotel, where they rode up an escalator and were welcomed by volunteers chanting, “USA!” They watched an inspirational video and received their U.S. Olympic team gear.

“You dream of going to the Olympics to play, but you also dream of the gear, to be honest,” center Dylan Larkin said with a laugh. “It is cool to get geared up.”

NHL players can buy whatever they want, but you can’t buy gear like that. You must earn it.

“It’s an honor,” center Jack Eichel said. “Listen, you’re representing your country. You’re getting to wear your country’s colors. You think about all the other great athletes in the Olympic Village that are wearing the same uniform as you from the United States, that have competed their whole life and done so much, dedicated their time to being here. It’s great. We’re really grateful.

“I think it’s more so the fact that it says ‘USA’ and what that means. I think that’s the best part about it.”