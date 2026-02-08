Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

Penguins center to represent country in 3rd Olympics; McDavid, Makar to be alternates

Sidney Crosby Canada captain placeholder

© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Sidney Crosby was named captain for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

Crosby is competing in his third Olympic Games, winning gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He scored in overtime in the gold medal game against the United States in 2010.

The 38-year-old center is in his 21st NHL season and has won the Stanley Cup three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017).

Connor McDavid and Cale Makar were named alternate captains.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and it is an honor to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” Crosby said. “Connor and Cale, along with our entire group, provide incredible leadership, and I am happy to represent Canada together on the same team. We are all proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete with Team Canada in Milan.”

Crosby, who was also Canada captain in 2014 and at the 4 Nations Face-Off one year ago, has 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 56 games for the Penguins this season. He was one of six players, along with McDavid, Makar, and forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and Brayden Point named to Canada’s preliminary roster in July.

McDavid leads the NHL with 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists) in 58 games. The 29-year-old Edmonton Oilers center is competing in his first Olympics. Makar, 27, has 57 points (15 goals, 42 assists) in 55 games for the Colorado Avalanche. The defenseman is also competing in his first Olympics.

The 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Feb. 22.

Canada is in Group A of the 12-team tournament, along with Czechia, Switzerland, and France. Canada will open the tournament against Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

Related Content

Sanheim ready to do ‘anything’ to help Team Canada win gold at Olympics

Canada carries gold-or-bust expectations into Milano Cortina Olympics

Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Olympics

Jack Hughes practices, ready to go for Team USA at 2026 Olympics

Team Sweden goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Landeskog healthy enough to play at Olympics, named Sweden captain

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team USA heads to Olympics with ‘pretty incredible’ group of defensemen

Denmark roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Eller, Ehlers

Slavin embraces unsung defensive role for Team USA at Olympics

Canada, U.S. expectations among top men's hockey storylines in 2026 Olympics

Canada carries gold-or-bust expectations into Milano Cortina Olympics

Hellebuyck's Team USA mask shows off home state of Michigan, bald eagle

Werenski wears Gaudreau sweatshirt to 2026 Olympics

Team USA goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Zacha out for Team Czechia at Olympics with upper-body injury

Canada projected lines for Olympics by NHL.com