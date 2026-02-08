Crosby named Team Canada captain for Milano Cortina Games

Sidney Crosby was named captain for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Sunday.

Crosby is competing in his third Olympic Games, winning gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Olympics. He scored in overtime in the gold medal game against the United States in 2010.

The 38-year-old center is in his 21st NHL season and has won the Stanley Cup three times with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017).

Connor McDavid and Cale Makar were named alternate captains.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and it is an honor to be named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team, which has so many great players and leaders,” Crosby said. “Connor and Cale, along with our entire group, provide incredible leadership, and I am happy to represent Canada together on the same team. We are all proud to wear the Maple Leaf and compete with Team Canada in Milan.”