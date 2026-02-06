Unmasked: Goalies able to break in new Olympic gear quicker than ever

Much has changed in the world of goaltending since the NHL last took part in the Winter Olympics in 2014, but perhaps the most obvious difference is how quickly current goalies are able to wear new equipment compared to 12 years ago.

Goalies around the NHL have been gearing up -- literally -- for the start of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in recent weeks by practicing in new equipment featuring colors from their respective national teams.

Some goalies broke their equipment out for the first time this week and most will only need a couple sessions in the new Olympic-themed pads, gloves and masks before they’re comfortable wearing it when competition begins Wednesday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“The pads I wore just once and I could play already,” Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins said of his new burgundy-colored Team Latvia gear. “I love them stiff and new. The gloves usually take maybe three or four practices and you’re good to go.”

That echoes the sentiments of most current NHL goalies.

Winnipeg Jets goaltending coach Wade Flaherty remembers needing 10-14 days to break in new equipment during a 19-year pro career that included 120 NHL games before retiring in 2008, and marvels at how fast Jets and Team USA No. 1 Connor Hellebuyck can feel good wearing a new set.

“Mostly it takes three practices,” Flaherty said. “But ‘Helly’ can wear new gear in the morning of a game and if they feel good, he will wear them that night.”

That short turnaround time is hard to imagine for many of the goalies who took part in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, or any of the Winter Games before then.

“In my two Olympics, I didn't switch anything. I wore my (Buffalo) Sabres gear each time,” said Ryan Miller, who was named Olympic MVP and top goalie at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics after helping the United States win silver, and played one game in Sochi. “In 2014 I just covered (the Sabres) colors up with those stickers you could get.”