Guentzel, Hagel turning Olympic foes after Stadium Series win for Lightning

Forwards will represent United States, Canada in Milano beginning Feb. 11

Jake Guentzel Brandon Hagel

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel sat at the podium inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, two loyal teammates with the Tampa Bay Lightning who will turn into heated Olympic foes next week.

Guentzel had just scored in the shootout to give the Lightning a historic 6-5 victory against the Boston Bruins before 64,617 fans at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. On this, the most dramatic of stages, the forward stepped up to be one of the heroes after Tampa Bay rallied from down 5-1 to complete the biggest comeback in team history.

Hagel, who set an NHL outdoor game record by scoring just 11 seconds after the opening puck drop, was full of appreciation for the efforts of his teammate right next to him. As such, he was asked what it will be like when these two friends become opponents at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Guentzel will play for Team USA, Hagel for Team Canada, each team opening its preliminary schedule Feb. 12. No love lost between these squads.

"When you looked at this event, you circle the calendar and know it'll be a fun time," Guentzel said. "Our families are here, and for Tampa Bay it was a special moment, so it's fun now."

Will it be that way next week?

"Well, I won't be talking to this guy in a couple of days," he chuckled, nodding at Hagel.

Given the vibe in the room, he seemed only to be half-joking.

Hagel's response?

"When you get into the dressing room and we have, what, seven, eight Olympians in there, that's pretty spectacular," he said. "And [Guentzel's goal] was a pretty spectacular moment for everyone."

Grinning wryly, he added, "Obviously Jake's not on my side, but best of luck to him."

Judging by the mischievous way Hagel then winked at Guentzel, luck is the last thing he wants for his friend and Team USA. Such are the rivalries the Olympics can produce between teammates, especially when it comes to the United States and Canada.

In reality, they might not even play each other in Milan. Team Canada is in Group A with Team Switzerland, Team Czechia and Team France; Team USA is in Group C with Team Germany, Team Latvia and Team Denmark. Subsequent matchups will determine if the United States and Canada will cross paths down the road.

At the same time, they are the two prohibitive favorites in the event. And for Guentzel, the 4 Nations Face-Off last season only increased his appetite for the best-on-best hockey that will be played in Italy.

And a possible rematch with Team Canada.

Guentzel knows how close the United States came to defeating Canada and winning the 4 Nations. The score was tied 2-2 in the championship game at TD Garden in Boston and the U.S. had the far better chances early in overtime, only to be turned away by goalie Jordan Binnington.

In the end, Connor McDavid scored for the 3-2 victory. With McDavid, Hagel and their teammates immediately embarking in a frenzied celebration, Guentzel and the U.S. could only watch.

He hasn't forgotten.

"I'm sure no one was sure what was going to happen in those games," Guentzel told NHL.com. "And the competitiveness, and how good the teams were, the players were, I think everyone realized that this is something we need to do. So just going back to the Olympics, it's going to be special for all of us.

"And, yeah, there's motivation. We were right there at 4 Nations. Absolutely. But whatever happened, we believe we have a team, top to bottom, bottom to top, that can play with any team and any style game an opponent wants to play.

"We feel good going in. We're excited. Let's see what happens."

About an hour after the Lightning's heart-pounding win against the Bruins, Guentzel and Hagel were on the ice celebrating with their families, sharing a few yuks, and soaking in the atmosphere and memories they'd forged earlier in the now-empty stadium.

It was obvious they were enjoying each other's company.

In a week, that will not be the case. Because when it comes to the Olympics, friendships temporarily are put on hold in the quest for gold.

