Guentzel, Hagel turning Olympic foes after Stadium Series win for Lightning

Guentzel will play for Team USA, Hagel for Team Canada, each team opening its preliminary schedule Feb. 12. No love lost between these squads.

"When you looked at this event, you circle the calendar and know it'll be a fun time," Guentzel said. "Our families are here, and for Tampa Bay it was a special moment, so it's fun now."

Will it be that way next week?

"Well, I won't be talking to this guy in a couple of days," he chuckled, nodding at Hagel.

Given the vibe in the room, he seemed only to be half-joking.

Hagel's response?

"When you get into the dressing room and we have, what, seven, eight Olympians in there, that's pretty spectacular," he said. "And [Guentzel's goal] was a pretty spectacular moment for everyone."

Grinning wryly, he added, "Obviously Jake's not on my side, but best of luck to him."

Judging by the mischievous way Hagel then winked at Guentzel, luck is the last thing he wants for his friend and Team USA. Such are the rivalries the Olympics can produce between teammates, especially when it comes to the United States and Canada.

In reality, they might not even play each other in Milan. Team Canada is in Group A with Team Switzerland, Team Czechia and Team France; Team USA is in Group C with Team Germany, Team Latvia and Team Denmark. Subsequent matchups will determine if the United States and Canada will cross paths down the road.

At the same time, they are the two prohibitive favorites in the event. And for Guentzel, the 4 Nations Face-Off last season only increased his appetite for the best-on-best hockey that will be played in Italy.

And a possible rematch with Team Canada.