Guentzel, Hagel turning Olympic foes after Stadium Series win for Lightning

TAMPA -- Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel sat at the podium inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, two loyal teammates with the Tampa Bay Lightning who will turn into heated Olympic foes next week.
Guentzel had just scored in the shootout to give the Lightning a historic 6-5 victory against the Boston Bruins before 64,617 fans at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. On this, the most dramatic of stages, the forward stepped up to be one of the heroes after Tampa Bay rallied from down 5-1 to complete the biggest comeback in team history.
Hagel, who set an NHL outdoor game record by scoring just 11 seconds after the opening puck drop, was full of appreciation for the efforts of his teammate right next to him. As such, he was asked what it will be like when these two friends become opponents at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.