MacKinnon all business for Canada in quest for Olympic gold

MILAN -- Nathan MacKinnon respects the other athletes at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, but he didn't come here for, say, speedskating.

Unless he's doing it for Team Canada in the men's hockey tournament.

"We've talked to some other athletes, but to be honest, I just want to win gold here," the 30-year-old center said after practice Monday. "It's fun to get to know people, but at the end of the day, we're just trying to win."

MacKinnon is famous for his focus with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. It's one of the reasons he's among the best in the world. It's who he is.

And he's no different here, even though he's at the Olympics for the first time and has so many things to experience -- the Olympic Village, other Olympic events, the city of Milan.

"I mean, I want to enjoy myself, but I'm not here to enjoy myself, either," he said. "I'm going to do everything I can to play well and just hopefully it's enough, and hopefully I can contribute."

Contribute? MacKinnon can be a catalyst for Canada.

He helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He won the 2024 Hart Trophy voted as most valuable player after setting NHL career highs in goals (51), assists (89) and points (140).

Last season, he was MVP of the 4 Nations Face-Off, leading the tournament with four goals in four games to help Canada win the championship. This season, he leads the NHL with 40 goals and ranks second with 93 points, three behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, his Canada teammate.